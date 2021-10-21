Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC, ISL 2018: Here’s the telecast of the football match

Jamshedpur FC will face Delhi Dynamos on Wednesday in their 12th round of the fifth season of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). Of course, the Delhi team has not won a single match so far but Jamshedpur will have to be careful against them. Jamshedpur are at the fifth position in the 10 team table with 16 points from 11 matches with three wins, seven draws and one loss. Delhi team has collected only four points from 10 matches. The winning account of this team has not been opened yet and it has got six losses so far. This team is at the bottom.

Jamshedpur holds the record for most draws this season. The last time the two teams met, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. In such a situation, Jamshedpur’s team would not want to jeopardize their campaign by losing to Delhi under any circumstances.

However, in the last five matches, the hosts have got only one win. In its last two matches, it could only score against Kerala Blasters and that too through a penalty. So, it will be interesting to see whether the missed chances are going to cost him dearly to make it to the playoffs.

