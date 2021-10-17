Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019: Jamshedpur rises to the top after beating Hyderabad 3-1

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2019: In the Indian Premier League (ISL) 2019-20 i.e. sixth season, Jamshedpur Football Club (Jamshedpur FC) defeated Hyderabad Football Club (Hyderabad FC) 3-1 on Tuesday, 29 October. For Jamshedpur, Farooq Chaudhary scored in 34th minute, Aniket Jadhav in 62nd and Sergio Castell scored in 75th minute. For Hyderabad, Marcelinoletti Perera scored in the extra time (45+1)th minute of half time.

With this win, Jamshedpur topped the points table with 6 points. They defeated Odisha Football Club 2-1 in their first match. At the same time, Hyderabad had to face a 0-5 defeat at the hands of ATK in their match as well. He is at the bottom of the points table.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK will be played in ISL on Wednesday i.e. 30 October from 7:30 pm. This match is to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Chennaiyin FC are at number 8 in the points table, while ATK are at number 5.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC match live broadcast you can watch Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha movies can be seen on Jalsha movies HD and Asianet Plus. Online streaming will be available on Hotstar. Apart from this, you can also enjoy the match live at https://www.cillin.com/khel/.