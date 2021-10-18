Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha: Strong start to Jamshedpur, beat Odisha 2-1 in the very first match

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha: Jamshedpur FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in their opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 6 on Tuesday. Last season also Jamshedpur started the tournament by defeating Mumbai 2-0. Jamshedpur FC scored the first goal in the 17th minute of the match. With this goal, there was pressure on the players of Odisha.

Arindine Santana Scoring a strong goal once again did the work of infusing mass in the match. By the end of the first half, both the teams were tied with one goal each. Jamshedpur FC took the lead in the match by scoring a goal in the second half and then managed to maintain the lead.