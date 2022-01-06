Jan. 6 Insurrection At U.S. Capitol Remains On The Minds Of Many Americans As Federal Investigations Continue – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been one year since the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of former President Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying the presidential election.

The largest federal criminal investigation is ongoing with hundreds arrested, and the FBI still seeking others.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Thursday, questions remain about what role the former president and his allies played.

On Jan. 6, 2021, members of Congress were forced to evacuate and temporarily halt the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s victory.

The riot was livestreamed on social media. The FBI later poured over security video and body-worn cameras. Some family and friends even turned in loved ones they recognized from the footage.

More than 700 people have been arrested.

“Within 10 weeks, we’re talking about, I think, close to 1,000 search warrants, 1,300-1,500 hundred grand jury subpoenas, 350 to 400 arrest warrants, so just a number unseen before in any probably federal district in history,” said Michael Sherwin, former acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Most were charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds. About 40 defendants, including Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and Proud Boys, face more serious conspiracy charges.

About 165 individuals have pleaded guilty, including so-called “QAnon Shaman” Jake Angeli, Adam Johnson, and Robert Scott Palmer. The latter pled guilty to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to more than five years in prison -– the toughest sentence yet — after admitting to throwing a wooden plank and fire extinguisher at officers.

Prosecutors say 140 police officers were assaulted that day.

Dozens from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were among those arrested, including the son of a judge, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker, a city Department of Sanitation worker, and a gym owner who punched a police officer and was sentenced to more than three years behind bars.

Current or former members of the military and law enforcement, including two former NYPD officers, are also among those charged.

Five people at the rally died.

Capitol Police Officer and New Jersey native Brian Sicknick was sprayed with a chemical substance during the riot, later collapsed, and then died from two strokes.

Ashli Babbitt was shot by a Capitol Police officer while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the speaker’s lobby.

Three others died of separate medical emergencies.

A CBS News poll found 85% of Democrats call the incident “an insurrection,” while, 47% of Republicans call it “patriotism,” and 56% of Republicans say participants were “defending freedom.”

Congresswoman Liz Cheney is the Republican vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

“The committee has firsthand testimony that President Trump was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office, watching on television as the Capitol was assaulted, as the violence occurred. We know that that is clearly a supreme dereliction of duty,” Cheney said.

The committee has interviewed more than 300 witnesses, collected 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails, and phone records from people close to Trump.

Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House Select Committee on the January 6th Attack, said there’s evidence members of Congress interacted with some rioters.

“Some took pictures with people who came to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, allowed them to come and associate in their offices and other things during that whole rally week,” Thompson said.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland gave an update as federal authorities still search for more than 350 suspects.

“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said.

The House select committee plans to reveal its findings in the coming months and is planning televised hearings.