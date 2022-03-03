Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’



A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 uprising in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday said for the first time that its evidence indicates that a failed attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election could be the work of former President Trump and his associates.

Trump and his allies are involved in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, the House committee said in a court filing. The panel said Trump and those working with him spread false information about the presidential election results and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel said.

The committee wrote in a filing filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that “the selection committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the president and his campaign members were involved in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.” .

The 221-page filing marks the committee’s most formal attempt to link the former president to a federal crime, although the actual implications of the filing are unclear. Lawmakers themselves do not have the power to bring criminal charges and they can only make referrals to the judiciary. The department is investigating last year’s riots, but has given no indication that it is considering prosecuting Trump.

The committee made the demands in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump’s adviser John Eastman, a lawyer and law professor who was consulting with Trump while trying to turn the election around. Eastman is trying to block documents from the committee.

In a statement late Wednesday, Eastman’s attorney Charles Burnham said his client’s responsibility was to “maintain client confidence, even at great personal risk and expense.”

Burnham added, “The select committee responded to Dr. Eastman’s attempt to discharge this responsibility by accusing him of criminal activity.”

The summary, filed Wednesday, was an attempt to dismiss Eastman’s attorney-client privilege claims. In doing so, the committee argued that there was a legal exception to allowing disclosure of information relating to ongoing or future crimes.

“The select committee is not conducting a criminal investigation,” Mississippi Rep. Benny Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement. “However, as the judge noted in previous hearings, Dr. Eastman’s privilege claims raise the question of whether the attorney-client privilege exception is applicable in this case.”

The filing provides new details from committee interviews with several of Trump’s top aides and former Vice President Mike Pence’s team members, including Chief of Staff Mark Short and Chief Adviser Greg Jacob.

The committee said it had evidence that Trump sought to disrupt an official function – in this case, the election results certificate – by trying to force Pence to delay the process so that there would be extra time to “manipulate” the results.

“The evidence supports an assumption that President Trump and members of his campaign knew he did not win enough legitimate state election votes to be declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election in the joint session of Congress on January 6, but the president tried to use that.” To, “in the filing state.

On January 6, 2021, an email exchange between Eastman and Jacob was published by the Committee, which pressed Eastman to intervene in his official role and to stop the certification of electoral votes, a move that Pence did not have the power to take.

Jacob replied: “I respect your heart here. I share your concerns about what the Democrats will do when they come to power. I want to establish the integrity of the election. But I have concluded every legal step before me, and I respectfully Concluding that a legal framework, this is a result-oriented position that you would never support if tried by the opposition and basically formed entirely. “

He added, “And thanks to your bulls– we’re under siege now.”

The filing represents the most comprehensive look to date in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, which is investigating a violent revolt by Trump supporters to ensure something like this does not happen again. While the panel cannot pursue criminal charges, members want to give the public a detailed account of the attack, in which hundreds of people brutally beat police, knocked on windows and doors, and intercepted Biden’s credentials.

So far, lawmakers and investigators have interviewed hundreds of people, including members of Trump’s family and his chief staff, as well as his allies in seven swing states where the former president has tried and failed to prove he won. The panel also sought information from members of Congress and submitted records and evidence from top social media platforms, believing they had a hand in spreading electoral misinformation.

The committee is expected to publish its results in full in a long report or series of reports before the midterm elections later this year. The panel is planning a hearing date or week starting in April with some of the witnesses testifying.

In other transcripts published as part of the filing, Richard Donogue, a former senior Justice Department official, tried to convince Trump that the allegations of electoral fraud were purely imaginary. “I personally told the president that several times, in several conversations, that the ballots were being smuggled in a suitcase and run through the machine several times, it was not true, we saw it, we saw the video, we interviewed witnesses, and it is not true. “

At one point, Donogui said, he had to reassure Trump that the Justice Department was investigating a report that someone had transported a tractor-trailer loaded with ballot papers from New York to Pennsylvania. The department found no evidence to support the allegations, Donoghue said.

The transcripts also go into detail at a controversial meeting on January 3, 2021, where Trump was considering replacing his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, with an aide who promised to go under false claims of presidential election fraud.

That assistant, Jeffrey Clark, was the department’s top environmental lawyer for some time, a fact that caused some ridicule from colleagues at the meeting when it was pointed out that Clark was not a criminal prosecutor.

“And he kind of reacts by saying, ‘Well, I’ve done a lot of complex appeals and civil cases, environmental lawsuits and things like that,'” Donogu said. “And I said, ‘OK. You’re an environmental lawyer. How about when you get back to your office, and we’ll call you when the oil spills.'”