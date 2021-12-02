Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Contempt Charge for Jeffrey Clark
WASHINGTON – A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capital riots on Wednesday arrested Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with his investigation, but a former Justice Department lawyer agreed to delay a House vote on the case. Offer to re-interview for 11 hours.
President Donald J. The panel voted unanimously to recommend the indictment of Mr. Clark, who pressured his colleagues in the Department of Justice to pursue Trump’s election fraud allegations, after testifying with investigators last month after he refused to answer any questions or submit any documents.
The vote paved the way for the House to move quickly to summon the Justice Department to prosecute Mr Clarke for refusing to co-operate with the panel’s subpoena. But shortly before the committee met for approval, Mr. Clark offered to sit down with the panel again, requesting that the proceedings be delayed.
Democrat Benny Thompson of the Mississippi and chairman of the committee said it would still proceed with the contempt reference, calling Mr. Clark’s appeal a “last resort to delay.”
“The selection committee does not want to be put in this position, but Mr Clarke did not give us another option,” Mr Thompson said. “He chose this path. He knew the consequences of doing so. This committee and this House should insist on accountability in the face of such contempt. ”
But he announced that the panel had set up another witness for Mr Clark on Saturday and would not seek a House vote on the contempt charge until investigators had determined whether he was willing to co-operate.
It was not immediately clear how much Mr Clarke planned to do. In a letter to the panel on Tuesday, he offered a new argument for refusing to answer questions, claiming a Fifth Amendment against his own accusation. Mr Thompson said Mr Clarke would be allowed to ask for the right “on a question-and-answer basis” during an upcoming interview.
When the committee’s investigators last sat down with Mr. Clarke, they had a lengthy list of questions about his role in helping Mr. Trump disqualify him from losing the 2020 election.
He wanted to ask Mr. Clark about the national intelligence briefing in which he asked about the wild theory that voting machines could be hacked by China thermostats. He planned to write a letter to Georgia’s legislature, urging him to put pressure on him to replace Mr. Biden, the state-winning president, with an alternative slate of selectors. And he wanted to dig into any conversations he had with a group of Mr. Trump aides gathered in a hotel in Washington, D.C., the day before the riots.
Mr. Clark did not answer.
“We will not answer any questions or produce any documents,” said Mr Clark’s lawyer, Harry W. McDougall said clearly.
This is the second clash between the committee and Mr. Trump’s allies since the former president began trying to disrupt the election, since Congress began investigating the situation surrounding the capital riots.
Another Trump aide, Stephen K. The House voted in October to recommend that Bannon be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for throwing stones at an interrogation. He was later convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts of felony criminal mischief, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
A third unsuspecting witness, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff under Mr. Trump, agreed Tuesday with the committee to provide documents and to voluntarily attend the testimony. This is a striking contrast to the key witness in the inquiry, although it is not clear how much information he would be willing to provide.
The committee has interviewed more than 200 witnesses and issued 45 subpoenas. On Tuesday, the panel heard five hours of closed-door testimony from Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, who pushed back Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.
Some of the panel’s most demanding witnesses, including Mr. Meadows; Dan Scavino Jr., former deputy chief of staff; And Kash Patel, the former Pentagon chief of staff, will testify, Mr. Thompson said.
Under federal law, anyone who refuses to comply with congressional witnesses faces a charge of misconduct that carries a fine of up to 100 to ,000 100,000 and up to one month to one year in prison.
Rebutting the committee’s October subpoena, Mr. Clark said his conversations with Mr. Trump were protected by the attorney-client privilege and the former president’s assertion of executive privilege.
Mr McDougall told the committee last month that he and Mr. Clark interpreted executive privilege to cover conversations and documents that did not include Mr. Trump.
“Privileges under the total umbrella of executive privileges are innumerable,” Shri. McDougall said.
He also cited law enforcement privileges and deliberate process privileges. “There are no numbers,” he added.
Mr. Trump has sued the committee for blocking access to hundreds of White House documents, yet the Federal Court of Appeals on Tuesday cast doubt on his claim that he has the right to block the panel’s demand for White House records. Attack on the Capitol.
The Biden administration has refused to grant privileges to the documents, arguing that no such protection should be given to material that could shed light on the president’s efforts to undermine democratic elections.
