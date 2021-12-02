Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Contempt Charge for Jeffrey Clark

“The selection committee does not want to be put in this position, but Mr Clarke did not give us another option,” Mr Thompson said. “He chose this path. He knew the consequences of doing so. This committee and this House should insist on accountability in the face of such contempt. ”

But he announced that the panel had set up another witness for Mr Clark on Saturday and would not seek a House vote on the contempt charge until investigators had determined whether he was willing to co-operate.

It was not immediately clear how much Mr Clarke planned to do. In a letter to the panel on Tuesday, he offered a new argument for refusing to answer questions, claiming a Fifth Amendment against his own accusation. Mr Thompson said Mr Clarke would be allowed to ask for the right “on a question-and-answer basis” during an upcoming interview.

When the committee’s investigators last sat down with Mr. Clarke, they had a lengthy list of questions about his role in helping Mr. Trump disqualify him from losing the 2020 election.

He wanted to ask Mr. Clark about the national intelligence briefing in which he asked about the wild theory that voting machines could be hacked by China thermostats. He planned to write a letter to Georgia’s legislature, urging him to put pressure on him to replace Mr. Biden, the state-winning president, with an alternative slate of selectors. And he wanted to dig into any conversations he had with a group of Mr. Trump aides gathered in a hotel in Washington, D.C., the day before the riots.