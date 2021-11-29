Jan. 6 Panel to Propose Charging Jeffrey Clark With Contempt

WASHINGTON – A House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Monday called on President Donald Trump to resign in the 2020 presidential election. Initiated congressional contempt proceedings against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official involved in Trump’s efforts, and fixed the vote. This week, he recommended criminal charges from the panel for refusing to cooperate with Subpona.

This will be the second encounter between the committee and Mr. Trump’s allies since Congress began investigating the situation surrounding the Capital riots, including the former president’s attempts to disrupt the election. Another Trump aide, Stephen K. The House voted in October to recommend that Bannon be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for throwing stones at the inquest. He was later convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts of felony criminal mischief for a total of two years in prison.

The House committee issued a subpoena in October, requesting evidence and records from Mr. Clark. In early November, he appeared before the panel but his lawyer, Harry W. Delivered a letter from McDougall, stating that Mr. Clark would not answer concrete questions.

The letter cited attorney-client privileges protecting attorney-clerk’s conversations with Mr. Trump, arguing that former Justice Department officials “have a duty not to testify to your committee covering information protected by the former president’s executive discretion.”