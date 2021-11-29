Jan. 6 Panel to Propose Charging Jeffrey Clark With Contempt
WASHINGTON – A House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Monday called on President Donald Trump to resign in the 2020 presidential election. Initiated congressional contempt proceedings against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official involved in Trump’s efforts, and fixed the vote. This week, he recommended criminal charges from the panel for refusing to cooperate with Subpona.
This will be the second encounter between the committee and Mr. Trump’s allies since Congress began investigating the situation surrounding the Capital riots, including the former president’s attempts to disrupt the election. Another Trump aide, Stephen K. The House voted in October to recommend that Bannon be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for throwing stones at the inquest. He was later convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts of felony criminal mischief for a total of two years in prison.
The House committee issued a subpoena in October, requesting evidence and records from Mr. Clark. In early November, he appeared before the panel but his lawyer, Harry W. Delivered a letter from McDougall, stating that Mr. Clark would not answer concrete questions.
The letter cited attorney-client privileges protecting attorney-clerk’s conversations with Mr. Trump, arguing that former Justice Department officials “have a duty not to testify to your committee covering information protected by the former president’s executive discretion.”
Mr McDougall argued in the letter that Mr Clark had nothing to do with the January 6 incident.
Understand the US capital riots
On January 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
The letter, referring to the department’s headquarters near the National Mall, said: “He informed me that he had worked from home that day to avoid possible road closures to get to and from the Chief Justice’s office. “Nor did Mr. Clark have the capacity to oversee security at the Capital or to deploy any Justice Department staff or resources there.”
Neither Mr. Clark nor his lawyer responded to a request for comment Monday.
Under federal law, anyone who refuses to comply with congressional witnesses faces a charge of misconduct that carries a fine of up to 100 to ,000 100,000 and up to one month to one year in prison.
Refusing to cooperate, Mr. Bannon cited a directive that Mr. Trump sent to former aides and advisers to build immunity and to refrain from circulating documents protected under executive privileges. The former president has also sued the committee in an attempt to block the release of at least 770 pages of documents related to the capital riots, a case pending before the federal appeals court.
Mr Bannon has threatened to turn his case against the Justice Department into “hell abuse” and the federal prosecutor, who appeared in court on Sunday, accused him and his lawyers of making “outrageous statements defending the defense”. The real purpose is to misuse criminal investigations in the media to prosecute rather than prosecute in court.
At the same time, the committee is considering what to do about a third potential witness, Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, who has also refused to comply with the subpoena. The committee said Mr Meadows had been using private cellphones to communicate on January 6 and had since refused to answer key questions such as the location of his text messages.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive’s privilege is denied here:
Mr. Clark was a little known in the Justice Department who repeatedly pushed his colleagues to help Mr. Trump undo his election defeat. A recent report by the Senate Judiciary Committee said there was credible evidence that Mr. Clark was involved in attempts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, citing his proposal to send a letter to state legislators in Georgia urging them to delay certification. Results
The New York Times reported in January that Mr. Clark had met with Mr. Trump and former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen discussed plans to oust Georgia and use the power of the Department of Justice to force Georgia MPs to change their election results. Mr Clarke denied the report, which was based on the accounts of four former Trump administration officials who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation.
The Senate Judiciary Committee also said that Mr. Clark had recommended holding a press conference announcing that the Justice Department was investigating allegations of voter fraud, in light of Mr. Trump’s repeated demands, even though there was no evidence of fraud. The proposal was rejected by senior leaders in the department.
In his private testimony before the Judiciary Committee, Mr. Rosen said that Mr. Clarke had told him that he supported Mr. Clark’s policy of removing Mr. Rosen and pursuing Mr. Clark’s conspiracy theories of voting machine hacking and fraud.
“Well, I’m not going to be fired from the person who works for me,” Mr Rosen said, telling Mr Clark.
Katie Banner Contributed to the report.
