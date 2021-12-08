Jan. 6 Rally Planner to Tell House Panel He Played No Role in Violence



According to a committee aide, Subponas, who complied with record-keeping demands sent to 35 technology and social media companies in August, did not search for any communication content, but only the date and time when the call and message occurred.

The committee has now interviewed more than 275 witnesses and is receiving support from some members of the inner circle under former Vice President Mike Pence, including Mark Short, his former chief of staff.

But under Mr. Trump’s direction, many high-profile witnesses are throwing stones at the panel. The former chairman is fighting in court to block the release of documents requested by the committee, which he says are subject to executive privileges, but the Biden administration has refused to make that claim.

Another aide to Mr. Trump, Stephen K. The House voted in October to recommend that Bannon be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate. He was later convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. A judge on Tuesday set a July 18 trial date for Mr Bannon, meaning the selection committee will have to wait a good year, if not longer, to resolve his case and seek any further co-operation from him.

The committee also recommended contempt charges against former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark, who participated in Mr. Trump’s efforts to invalidate the 2020 election results, for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. The panel is waiting to complete the referral until it determines how much information Mr. Clark is willing to provide during the scheduled deposit on December 16. Mr Clarke has said he will appeal the Fifth Amendment right against his own accusation.

Another potential witness, John Eastman, a lawyer who wrote a memo that some on both sides likened to a rebellious blueprint to keep Mr. Trump in power, also indicated that he plans to request a Fifth Amendment in response to the committee’s subpoena. .

A third witness, political operative Roger J. Stone Jr. told the committee this week that he, too, plans to appeal the right to plead guilty by refusing subpoena, sitting down for an interview or submitting documents.