Jane Powell Dead: Seven Brothers Fame Hollywood actress Jane Powell has died at the age of 92.

Famous Hollywood actress Jane Powell has passed away. Jane was 92 years old. According to Fox News, Jane breathed her last in Wilton on Thursday. In the forties and fifties, Jane gained a lot of popularity from music movies. She had been ill for the past few days due to age. Doctors call this ‘natural death’.

These two films were initially successful

Actress Jane Powell, who has acted in films like ‘Royal Wedding’ and ‘Seven Breeds for Seven Brothers’, has worked with many veteran actors in her career. Jane’s family spokeswoman Susan Granger confirmed the actress’ death and said Jane breathed her last at her home in Wilton. Jane first came to light when her film ‘Royal Wedding’ was released in 1951. In this film, she danced tremendously with Fred Esther.

Not only was she an actress but she was also a great stage performer.

Jane Powell President Harry S. Truman also sang on the opening ball. Not only that, but Elizabeth Taylor’s first marriage also gave her the opportunity to be a bride. Jane Powell was famous for her stage performances as well as movies. She has done amazing work in hit road productions like ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Oklahoma!’, ‘My Fair Lady and Carousel’.

Jane had five marriages, leaving behind three children

Jane was one of the few actors of the 40’s and 50’s, called the golden age of Hollywood, who saw the 21st century in life. Jane last performed with Pink Martini at the Hollywood Ball in 2010. In her personal life, Jane was also in the news because of her five marriages. Her first husband was Gary Stephen, an Olympic champion in ice skating. Jane leaves behind three children. He also has two grandchildren.