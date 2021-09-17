Jane Powell, Hollywood’s Girl Next Door, Has Died at 92

Ms. Powell was already signed by MGM, but the studio loaned her to United Artists for “Song of the Open Road”. her first many MGM movies were mostly forgettable musicals, with thin story lines that were little more than lyrical framework.

In “Holiday in Mexico” (1946), she played the daughter of the US ambassador to that country (Walter Pidgeon), while piano virtuoso Jose Iturbi, bandleader Javier Cugat and Ms. Powell provided the music. In “Luxury Liner” (1948), she was a stowaway on a cruise ship captained by her father (George Brent), with Mr. Cugat and opera singer Lauritz Melchior among the passengers.

His breakthrough was “Royal Wedding” (1951), the first film in which he played an adult. This time Ms. Powell had an outstanding director, Stanley Donnan; An excellent score by Burton Lane and Alan J. Lerner; And, most important, an excellent co-star: Fred Astaire.

Just before the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, “The Royal Wedding” focuses on a song-and-dance act (Astaire and Ms. Powell) of an American sibling on tour in London. Cast at the last minute to remove Judy Garland, who was fired (and who herself replaced a pregnant June Allison), Ms. Powell had almost no time to learn her dance routine. But he acquitted himself well, most notably in a knockout vaudeville-style number with Astaire saying, “How can you believe me when I said I love you when you know I I’ve been a liar all my life?”