Jane Powell, Hollywood’s Girl Next Door, Has Died at 92

Jane Powell, whose pert good looks and lyrical soprano voice brought her to Hollywood stardom before she dropped out of adolescence—but whose film career peaked when she was in her 20s with a starring role in the last great MGM musical, 1954 was with. The extravaganza—“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”—died Thursday at her home in Wilton, Conn. She was 92 years old.
His friend Susan Granger confirmed the death.
Ms. Powell, who was just over five feet tall and retained the flawless features of a teenaged teenager, found herself typecast from the start.
She was only 15 when her first film, “Song of the Open Road” (1944), was released. She played a disillusioned young movie star who finds joy when she runs away from home and joins a group of young people harvesting crops while the adults are at war working the farm. The film is notable mostly because the character he played became Jane Powell upon the film’s release. She was born as Suzanne Lorraine Buress.
Ms. Powell was already signed by MGM, but the studio loaned her to United Artists for “Song of the Open Road”. her first many MGM movies were mostly forgettable musicals, with thin story lines that were little more than lyrical framework.
In “Holiday in Mexico” (1946), she played the daughter of the US ambassador to that country (Walter Pidgeon), while piano virtuoso Jose Iturbi, bandleader Javier Cugat and Ms. Powell provided the music. In “Luxury Liner” (1948), she was a stowaway on a cruise ship captained by her father (George Brent), with Mr. Cugat and opera singer Lauritz Melchior among the passengers.
His breakthrough was “Royal Wedding” (1951), the first film in which he played an adult. This time Ms. Powell had an outstanding director, Stanley Donnan; An excellent score by Burton Lane and Alan J. Lerner; And, most important, an excellent co-star: Fred Astaire.
Just before the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, “The Royal Wedding” focuses on a song-and-dance act (Astaire and Ms. Powell) of an American sibling on tour in London. Cast at the last minute to remove Judy Garland, who was fired (and who herself replaced a pregnant June Allison), Ms. Powell had almost no time to learn her dance routine. But he acquitted himself well, most notably in a knockout vaudeville-style number with Astaire saying, “How can you believe me when I said I love you when you know I I’ve been a liar all my life?”
His film career seemed to be gaining momentum. In fact, it was halved.
After “The Royal Wedding”, Ms. Powell, to her dismay, found herself once again in light musicals such as “Rich, Young and Pretty” (1951) and “Three Sailors and a Girl” (1953) as the girl next door. Cast as. It would be three years before Substance had another role – but it was a memorable one.
Set in a pioneer community in 19th-century Oregon, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” tells the story of newlyweds (Ms. Powell and Howard Keel) whose first order of business as a married couple are wives to the groom’s six rowdy brothers. to be located. . Directed by Mr. Donan, with lively scores by Jean de Paul and Johnny Mercer, and acrobatic choreography by Michael Kidd, it made it to many lists of the greatest film musicals of all time. It was, Ms. Powell later said, “my last really wonderful role in a movie.”
Susan Bursey was born on April 1, 1929 in Portland, Ore. An only child, she was still a child when her parents – Paul Buress, who worked for a bread company, and Eileen (Baker) Buress – began grooming her as a potential successor to Shirley Temple. for.
By the time she was 5, she was taking singing and dancing lessons and appearing on the radio. When she was 14, her parents took her to Hollywood, where her performance in a popular radio talent show led to an audition for MGM’s Louis B. Meyer and, briefly, a seven-year contract.
Reflecting on that time in her 1988 autobiography, “The Girl Next Door and How She Grow”, Ms. Powell wrote: “I should have been the happiest girl in the world. Well, I wasn’t.” That’s all she wanted to do. This, she said, was to return home, go to high school and make friends. Her parents’ tireless efforts to make her a star had given her a lonely, artificial childhood. Despite her almost immediate success, she wrote, “Never -Sometimes I wanted to run away from these.”
With music out of fashion, she had a few film roles after “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”. (“I didn’t quit the movies,” she once said. “They left me.”) Two moderate musicals followed: “Hit the Deck” (1955), her last film for MGM, and “The Girl Most Likely” (1958), in which she was courted by Cliff Robertson and two other men.
Her big-screen career came to an end in 1958 with the plays “The Female Animal”, in which she played the alcoholic daughter of a fading movie star (Hedy Lamar), and “Enchanted Island”, in which she was cast inappropriately. Was. As a Polynesian island. (“It was a terrible movie,” she said. “The best thing about it was that it gave the family a wonderful vacation in Acapulco.”)
Ms. Powell found a new home on television. The 1961 pilot for a sitcom, “The Jane Powell Show”, was not picked up, but she became a regular on theatrical anthology series, variety shows and musical specials, as well as as Alan Thicke’s mother on the sitcom “Growing”. appeared in a recurring role in pain” in the late 1980s and in a long-running advertising campaign for denture products. His last TV appearance was in an episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2002.
She also performed in musical touring productions including “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music” and “Carousel.” She made her Broadway debut in 1974, when she replaced her friend and frequent MGM co-star Debbie Reynolds as the title character in the hit revival of the 1919 musical “Irene.”
She never returned to Broadway, although she played Queen in the 1995 New York City Opera production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” and made occasional Off-Broadway appearances. She was returning to Broadway in 2003 when she played the mother of the enterprising Mizner brothers in Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Bounce” in Chicago and Washington. But the show was poorly received and was never made in New York. (It was later remade, renamed “Road Show” and staged at the Public Theater in New York in 2008, with no Ms. Powell in the cast.)
Ms. Powell’s first four marriages ended in divorce. In 1988 she married Dick Moore, whom she met while he was writing a book about child actors. Although he was once a child actor himself, as for Dickie Moore, his paths never crossed until he interviewed her for his book.
Mr Moore died in 2015, and Ms Powell died in the home they shared. She is survived by a son, Geary Anthony Stephen III; two daughters, Susan Stephen and Lindsay Cavalli; and two granddaughters.
Given her youthful stardom in 1988 and her place in the Hollywood studio system, Ms. Powell was philosophical.
“I get angry when I hear other artists blame the studio for all their problems,” she wrote in her autobiography. “It really bothered me when Judy Garland used to say, ‘The studio did this to me, the studio did this to me.’
“None makes you do anything You make your own choices.”
Alyssa Lukpat Contributed reporting.
