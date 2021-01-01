Janhvi and Khushi brutally trolled: Riya Kapoor Janhvi and Khushi are brutally trolled for their costumes at the reception party

Anil Kapoor had hosted a wedding reception party for his youngest daughter Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani on Monday night. The party was attended by family members, in addition to some from the industry. Riya Kapoor’s cousins ​​Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also attended the reception party. However, as soon as the video of the two sisters came out, people started criticizing it a lot. On social media, users didn’t like the style of these sisters arriving at home weddings.

On August 14, Riya married her boyfriend Karan Bulani. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu home, with all members of the family present, except for a few in the industry. After this, their wedding reception party was held, which was held at Anil Kapoor’s house last night. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also attended his sister’s reception party. Social media users are seen commenting on it.



A video of Janhvi Kapoor getting out of a car outside Anil Kapoor’s house has surfaced. She walks inside the house to attend a party and pauses and poses for the paparazzi present there. Now social media users have rained down comments on this video. Someone has said – such clothes at a wedding? Another has said – do they come to the wedding wearing such clothes? One user wrote – Going to a wedding or the beach, what is this dressing sense? Surprisingly, one person wrote – Man, the dressing sense of these celebrities is very strange, they never dress according to the occasion … This is a strange wedding.



Khushi Kapoor’s video has also received some similar comments. People have asked and asked the same question on Khushi’s video – these people have come to the wedding, haven’t they? The dressing looks like someone’s birthday party has arrived. One has written – she came to the reception party wearing beach clothes, you people need a good designer. People wonder why these people wear such simple clothes on occasions like weddings? Along with Khushi and Janhvi, people have also targeted Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor. Has anyone written that she is wearing a nightie at the wedding?

Photos of Rhea’s reception party are currently on social media. Anil Kapoor hosted this grand reception party for his daughter at Juhu Bungalow, where the family members had a lot of fun.