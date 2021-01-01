Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Backless Dress: Janhvi Kapoor went viral on social media with a photo of her backless dress

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is very active on social media. Now Janhvi Kapoor has shared several photos on her Instagram account. In which she appears in a glamorous incarnation. She is seen in a sky blue backless dress in photos of Janhvi Kapoor going viral.


Sharing a photo of her on Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, ‘We’re all a little broken, that’s how the light comes on.’ Janhvi looks amazing in every look.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in the film ‘Ruhi’. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in ‘Good Luck Jerry’. This is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Besides, ‘Dostana 2’ will also be seen.


