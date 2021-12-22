Janhvi Kapoor bags Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nitesh Tiwari film opposite Varun Dhawan | Varun Dhawan – Janhvi Kapoor in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nitesh Tiwari film

Varun – Janhvi were supposed to come together Talking about the second lead of the film, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were earlier going to be seen together in Shashank Khaitan’s film Mr. Lele with Bhumi Pednekar. But Varun Dhawan had to leave this film. Now Mr Lele has been announced with a new name and starcast. And Varun and Janhvi are finally coming together for a film. Audience’s favorite Janhvi Janhvi Kapoor may have been a victim of criticism with Dhadak but in her real life she went on to win the hearts of fans and media. Be it her scintillating presence at events or her no makeup look outside gym sessions. Janhvi Kapoor is often seen making fans happy and taking selfies with them. Many films rejected in lockdown Varun Dhawan has rejected many films in lockdown. Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa offered her a comedy film where Varun Dhawan was supposed to play a stand-up comedian. On the other hand, he was also offered a film by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies which Varun turned down. Kesari director Anurag Singh was also about to start a film with Varun which was rejected by Varun Dhawan in the lockdown. Despite this, he has many films in the pipeline. Janhvi is choosing a strong character Janhvi Kapoor is the favorite of the audience and if we talk about the heroines of the new generation, she is the most powerful actress in them. Boman Irani’s son Kayoz Irani will direct Janhvi Kapoor’s next for Dharma Productions. Siddharth Malhotra or Varun Dhawan will be opposite Janhvi Kapoor in this film. At the same time, another film of Dharma Productions which is being directed by Sharan Sharma has been announced. The name of the film is Mr and Mrs Mahi in which Rajkumar Rao will be opposite Janhvi Kapoor. READ Also Mo Abudu is not waiting for permission --> -->

From Horror Universe to Biopic

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s upcoming films, he has forayed into Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe with Bhediya. The poster and first look of the film is also out. Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in this film. And it is believed that this Horror Universe will do a blast later with Stree and Roohi. Apart from this, he is doing Shriram Raghavan’s Arun Khetarpal biopic named Twenty One. The shooting of this film is continuously getting postponed.

two movies in 2022

Two Varun Dhawan films are slated for release in 2022. Apart from Bhediya, his Dharma Productions collaboration with Jug Jug Jio is also slated for release. This film is a complete family drama where Varun Dhawan will be seen with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. Many of Varun Dhawan’s films are currently stuck including Rannbhoomi with Dharma Productions. At the same time, the rumors of the next film of Dulhania series with Alia Bhatt have also faded now.

Got the support of great projects

Janhvi Kapoor has also been well supported by great projects. After Dhadak, she worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Ghost Stories. The film did not play on Netflix but Janhvi’s work was highly praised. After this Janhvi Kapoor’s next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also released on Netflix. But this time his work was highly appreciated.

Going to make international debut

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is also preparing to make his digital debut with the international web series Citadel. Priyanka Chopra is the heroine of this series. While Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for her international series, Varun Dhawan will start shooting for the India chapter soon. It is believed that this series will be released in 2022 for Amazon Prime Video.

READ Also Anurag Kashyap on the crisis in Afghanistan: Anurag Kashyap shares open letter to filmmaker Sahara Karimi about the crisis in Afghanistan

-->