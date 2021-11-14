Janhvi Kapoor Bikini Photos And Video Viral Actress Lungi Dance With Khushi Kapoor On Dubai Beach

Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have shared pictures and videos related to Dubai Beach, in which a different avatar of both is being seen.

Bollywood’s famous actress Jhanvi Kapoor always remains in the discussion about her style. These days the actress has gone to Dubai for a holiday with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, where she has also shared pictures and videos on social media. The special thing is that a different avatar of Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor is being seen in Dubai. Many photos and videos from beach to desert safari have been shared by Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Instagram, which fans are also very fond of.

After reaching Dubai, the excitement of Jhanvi Kapoor increased so much that she also did a lungi dance on the beach with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor shared her photo and video, in which she was seen in a bikini.

In two of her pictures, where she was seen posing on the beach, in one video she was seen having fun with her sister. Along with Jhanvi, Khushi Kapoor was also seen enjoying a lot on the beach.

Sharing this post, Jhanvi Kapoor wrote, “Lungi dance.” Along with the members of the Kapoor family, Bollywood stars also commented on these pictures and videos of her and praised the actress.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and aunt Maheep Kapoor reacted by sharing fire emoji on Jhanvi Kapoor’s pictures and videos. While Kiara Advani wrote, “Uff…”. This post of the actress has been liked more than 10 lakh times so far.

Apart from Dubai Beach, Janhvi Kapoor also shared pictures of Desert Safari. Sharing these photos, Jhanvi Kapoor wrote, “Desert in the desert….” Apart from Jhanvi, Khushi Kapoor also shared photos related to Dubai Beach on Instagram.

While Khushi Kapoor was seen having fun with her elder sister in two of her photos, in one photo she was seen posing with sister Jhanvi.