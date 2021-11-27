Janhvi Kapoor complete shooting for her upcoming film Mili, Boney Kapoor is Producer! Jhanvi Kapoor shoots for the entire film Mili, her first project with father Boney Kapoor!

News oi-Salman Khan

Jhanvi Kapoor is such a wonderful actress that it is not hidden from anyone. She is constantly making headlines for her great films. Talking about the present, she is busy with her upcoming projects. For a long time she was working on a film named Mili and was a part of the discussion. Now Janhvi Kapoor has announced that she has completed the shooting of her film Mili. This is her first project with her father Boney Kapoor.

Will Shilpa be a part of The Bang Tour with Salman Khan? The names of these stars also came to the fore!

Janhvi shared several BTS (behind-the-scenes) pictures and wrote a lovely note on social media to mark the occasion. The actress is very active on social media and this is the reason why she has made this announcement on her Instagram account itself.

He says that he has completed the shooting of his film Mili. His father Boney Kapoor is the producer of this film. This is the first time when the father-daughter duo has worked together.

The actress wrote, “Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. To restate my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard, no matter how hard the journey gets, the journey becomes easy.

I hope you guys will feel the same when you watch the film!” Janhvi Kapoor has been a part of many great projects in a row and has made a mark in the industry in a short span of time.

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s new film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ announced, release date revealed!

Pics: Arjun-Malaika’s first Diwali with Kapoor family, Janhvi looked very beautiful – Shanaya, Sonam made laddus

Muslim Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor along with trolled again for visiting Hindu temple Kedarnath

Father Boney Kapoor took off the mask, Janhvi Kapoor scolded in front of the camera, see VIDEO

Jhanvi Kapoor made a tattoo in her hand for this sign of mother, millions of people watched VIDEO

Janhvi Kapoor shared her new VIDEO in bikini, fans said that she set her on fire

Jhanvi Kapoor was KISS by the rumored ex boyfriend at the party, pictures went viral

Pics: Janhvi – Khushi – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora’s workout session is amazing

Pics: Kapoor Sisters Janhvi – Khushi – Shanaya reached the gym like this to build perfect body for upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor shares how to make juice while looking hot in bikini top, funny video goes viral

Pics: Janhvi Kapoor – Shanaya Kapoor’s hot look at Rhea Kapoor’s reception party

Jhanvi Kapoor showed sexy avatar, looked most glamorous in lehenga – see photos

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Actor Anthony Johnson, best known for 'Friday', dies at 55 Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor complete shooting for her upcoming film Mili, Boney Kapoor is Producer! Read the details.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:15 [IST]