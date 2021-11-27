Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor complete shooting for her upcoming film Mili, Boney Kapoor is Producer! Jhanvi Kapoor shoots for the entire film Mili, her first project with father Boney Kapoor!

1 min ago
by admin

Jhanvi Kapoor is such a wonderful actress that it is not hidden from anyone. She is constantly making headlines for her great films. Talking about the present, she is busy with her upcoming projects. For a long time she was working on a film named Mili and was a part of the discussion. Now Janhvi Kapoor has announced that she has completed the shooting of her film Mili. This is her first project with her father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi shared several BTS (behind-the-scenes) pictures and wrote a lovely note on social media to mark the occasion. The actress is very active on social media and this is the reason why she has made this announcement on her Instagram account itself.

He says that he has completed the shooting of his film Mili. His father Boney Kapoor is the producer of this film. This is the first time when the father-daughter duo has worked together.

The actress wrote, “Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. To restate my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard, no matter how hard the journey gets, the journey becomes easy.

I hope you guys will feel the same when you watch the film!” Janhvi Kapoor has been a part of many great projects in a row and has made a mark in the industry in a short span of time.

Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor complete shooting for her upcoming film Mili, Boney Kapoor is Producer! Read the details.

Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:15 [IST]


