Janhvi Kapoor Dream Wedding Plans Revealed – ‘Bachelorette Party in Capri, Mehndi at Maa’s Ancestor’s House,’ Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Dream Wedding

Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has made revelations about her dream wedding. In a conversation, Janhvi told that she wants her groom to be very intelligent, because she has not met such a person yet. Also, she wants to celebrate her bachelorette party by wearing a capri in a yacht. Let’s know what else are the dreams about the actress’s own wedding-

how will the groom be

Recently in a conversation for a fashion brand’s featurette, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her dream wedding. The actress says that her future groom should be very intelligent, as she has not yet met such a person. They want their marriage to be completed in 2 days. Janhvi does not wish for a more frills wedding. She wants the marriage to be simple and basic.

Such will be the bachelorette party

Janhvi Kapoor has also kept dreams about her pre-wedding bachelorette party. She told Peacock Magazine that at this party she wanted to be in Capri on the yacht. She says that she wants them to get married in Tirupati. However, functions like Mehndi and Sangeet Ceremony want to be kept in Malapur. In this way, perhaps the actress is expressing her desire to have this program in her mother’s ancestral house.

Is reception necessary?

In this conversation, Janhvi Kapoor said that she would not like to insist on the reception after marriage. She says, ‘Is the reception necessary? no no? Let the reception stay. Although she wants the wedding to be traditional, there are lots of mogra flowers and candles. She herself is not good at decorations, but the decor should be simple and basic.

Dress will be different in every function

The actress said that she wants to include her friend Tanisha Santoshi, sister Khushi Kapoor and her half-sister Anshula for the bridesmaids. During this, sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor will become emotional, so Anshula will take care of everything. At the same time, in her wedding, she will wear Kanjeevaram or Pattu Pavadi Saari. Its theme will be based on gold and ivory. During the Mehndi ceremony, she will wear pink clothes and yellow dressage in sangeet.