Janhvi Kapoor emotional post on Sridevi's fourth death anniversary!

February 24, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary! Janhvi Kapoor did an emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary! Janhvi Kapoor did an emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary! Janhvi Kapoor did an emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary

News

Today 4 years have been completed since the death of Sridevi and the industry still remembers this loss. On his fourth death anniversary, people are constantly remembering him and posting on social media. At the same time, his daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have remembered him with emotional posts on social media. These posts of his are in discussion after coming to the fore. Everyone knows that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai.

Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary!Ajay Devgan did a special post for Kajol, celebrating 23rd wedding anniversary!

Janhvi took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture with Sridevi. She captioned the picture as, “I still spend more and more years with you in my life.

But I hate that another year has been added to life without you. I hope we make you proud Mamma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

Khushi Kapoor also shared a childhood picture of herself with Sridevi, in which she is sitting on her mother’s lap, and added a white heart emoji. These posts of both are proof of how much she still remembers Sridevi and posts about her on social media.

Sridevi had said goodbye to this world even before the release of Janhvi Kapoor’s first film. It is said that it was a very sad accident. Janhvi Kapoor is currently doing a great job in the industry.

Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor emotional post on Sridevi’s fourth death anniversary! Fans also reacting on this day.

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 13:23 [IST]

READ Also  These Bollywood actresses became mom at an early age, know the benefits of pregnancy in young age

