Janhvi Kapoor gets tattooed mother’s letter: Janhvi Kapoor gets tattoo of mother Sridevi’s handwritten letter: Video: Janhvi Kapoor tattooed her mother Sridevi’s handwritten note, screaming in pain in the video

Sridevi wrote a beautiful letter to her beloved Janhvi Kapoor, which she also showed on social media. Now, Janhvi Kapoor’s tattoo has got the tattoo of this letter written on the hand of mother Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor has put together many of her pictures and some videos, one of which is a picture of this tattoo. These photos of Janhvi are hanging out with her friends. The sixth picture in this post is of a tattoo that a mother wrote for her daughter. Janhvi has also posted a video in which she is seen removing tattoos and Govinda Govinda is shouting loudly.





Janhvi has received a piece of her mother’s letter as a tattoo on her arm, which reads – I love you my love. This post also has a glimpse of Janhvi in ​​which she is seen in the temple.

Earlier, Janhvi had written Miss You for her while sharing this note written by her mother. In the letter, Sridevi wrote for Janhvi, ‘I love you my love. Baby you are the best in this world It is clear from this post of Sridevi that she used to invite her boyfriend to the house with love.



‘Chandni’ actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, when she had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Bonnie Kapoor, was born on March 6, 1997.