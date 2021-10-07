Janhvi Kapoor gets tattooed mother’s letter: Janhvi Kapoor gets tattoo of mother Sridevi’s handwritten letter: Video: Janhvi Kapoor tattooed her mother Sridevi’s handwritten note, screaming in pain in the video
Janhvi has received a piece of her mother’s letter as a tattoo on her arm, which reads – I love you my love. This post also has a glimpse of Janhvi in which she is seen in the temple.
Earlier, Janhvi had written Miss You for her while sharing this note written by her mother. In the letter, Sridevi wrote for Janhvi, ‘I love you my love. Baby you are the best in this world It is clear from this post of Sridevi that she used to invite her boyfriend to the house with love.
‘Chandni’ actress Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, when she had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Bonnie Kapoor, was born on March 6, 1997.
