Janhvi Kapoor has this weird habit about taking bath and brother Arjun Kapoor Reveals it | Arjun Kapoor reveals this strange habit of his sister, this is the attitude in the matter of bathing

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared together on the cover of a magazine. Although both the stars have not been seen together in reel life, but the real life chemistry of these two stars is amazing. Recently, Arjun Kapoor has shared a video of himself on Instagram in which both the actors are seen chatting together.

Arjun-Jhanvi played rapid fire

In this video, a rapid fire round is seen between Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are seen answering interesting questions about each other in this video. As much as Arjun-Jhanvi enjoyed this rapid fire round, the fans have also enjoyed this video. The video has got a lot of likes on seeing it and people have showered their love in the comment section.

Suitcase lives with Jhanvi

When both the brothers and sisters started lifting the curtains from each other’s secrets, then gradually this process went ahead. Arjun Kapoor told in the video that wherever Janhvi Kapoor goes, her suitcase stays with her and Arjun also revealed that Janhvi Kapoor can take a shower anywhere. Looks like. On this, Jhanvi laughed looking at the camera and said – Do you have a washroom in your house? I’m coming to take a shower. You can watch the video of their conversation here.

meets siblings like

It is known that Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have earlier appeared together in veteran filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Both had told many things about themselves in this show. Arjun Kapoor told that both he and Janhvi Kapoor like to roam by the sea. As far as the recent video is concerned, both of them have said that they prefer dogs instead of cats.

Also read: In these posts, the wife opened the whole story of Honey Singh, told the whole story of the husband’s atrocities

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to