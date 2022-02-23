Janhvi Kapoor issues clarification on receiving gifts and money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar | Janhvi Kapoor’s statement on taking money and gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Another revelation came in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case, trapped in allegations of cheating of 200 crores, where Sukesh also talked about giving gifts and money to Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Now a source related to Janhvi Kapoor has clarified that Janhvi Kapoor had no personal relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to this source, Janhvi or any person from her team was not in direct conversation with Sukesh. Whatever conversations he had, it was only through brands. All this professional work was looked after by Janhvi’s agency. Janhvi does not take gifts and money personally in professional relationships.

It is worth noting that some sources had told India TV in a report that Sukesh’s wife had given an expensive brand bag and some money to Janhvi Kapoor, in return for which Janhvi had opened Sukesh’s wife’s salon. According to this report, Rs 18 lakh was given to Janhvi.

Now if sources related to Janhvi are to be believed, then he does not know Sukesh and his wife. All his work is looked after by his agency and all the work related talks are handled by the agency.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a thug from Bangalore who has been duping people since the age of 17 by pretending to be a big businessman and a government official. He has more than 30 cheating charges against him. After being imprisoned in Tihar Jail, he runs his racket of fraud from the jail itself. Sometimes he used to call himself a relative of the big leaders of Tamil Nadu and sometimes he used to call himself a big officer of the Home Ministry. Sukesh has cheated many people in Bollywood too.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 23:30 [IST]