Janhvi Kapoor Photo Star vs Food Bollywood: When Janhvi Kapoor hid in the trunk of a car, she said – he was following us on a bike

Janhvi walks in the car carrying a blanket Janhvi Kapoor said that although she has no problem appearing in front of the media, sometimes she hides from the paparazzi. Janhvi said that for this she puts a blanket in her car and she covers and hides it in the trunk of the car so that the photographers cannot see her.

Janhvi’s trainer Namrata told an interesting story Her trainer Namrata told a funny story of Janhvi trying to avoid photographers. He said, ‘Janhvi told me – Namo, you have to help me, he can’t take pictures of me and can’t see me.’ After this Namrata said, ‘After this we sent Janhvi’s car to the other side. I felt like a bad guy because the photographer was so sweet. But at the time we needed to get Janhvi out of there.

Photographers chase the car of humility He politely said that he sent Janhvi’s car to the other side so that everyone would think that she was gone. Janhvi then sat in the car of humility on the other side, but the photographers found out. Humility said, ‘Janhvi sat in my car and we went out but she found out and started chasing her. I thought I was in the movie Fast and Furious. READ Also Everything we know about Tia and Tamera's parents

Janhvi hid in the trunk of the car with a blanket Janhvi said, “They were really following us on the bike and we were running around in the car. Then we decided to stop the car in a dark place. This time I hid inside the trunk of the car. Whenever I feel like photographers can’t see me, I cover myself with a sheet.

Janhvi will be seen in these films Janhvi Kapoor was finally seen in the film ‘Ruhi’ opposite Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will soon be seen in the movie ‘Goodluck Jerry’. Apart from this, Janhvi is also working in Karan Johar’s film ‘Dostana 2’ and another film ‘Mili’.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor may have appeared in a few films so far, but because of her beauty and appearance, she is always in the spotlight. Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in the second season of the TV show Star VS Food. This time Janhvi Kapoor will be seen cooking with the master chef. In the meantime, he also shared some funny things.