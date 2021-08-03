Janhvi Kapoor revealed, bought a ticket to New York with the first salary

New Delhi. His first salary is very special for every person. When the first salary comes after a month’s hard work, everyone’s face blossoms with happiness. Every human being spends the first salary. But he always remembers how he spent his first salary. Now recently actress Janhvi Kapoor told that she talked about her first salary.

Did this work in first salary

Janhvi Kapoor started her film career with Shashank Khaitan’s film ‘Dhadak’. Ishaan Khatter was in the lead role with him in this film. It was his first hit. In such a situation, he got the first salary after this film. Recently in a conversation with Peacock Magazine, he was asked where did he spend his first salary check? To this the actress said, ‘I don’t know… I think I had ordered my tickets to go somewhere. Maybe London… not no New York’.

like to go on vacation

Let us tell you that Janhvi is very fond of traveling. She keeps roaming somewhere for vacation. Before stepping into Bollywood, she used to go on vacation with her family. In the interview, Janhvi also spoke about the ideal outfit for her date night. She said that she would wear a nice fitted black dress and sneakers for the date night.

Janhvi told the wedding plan

Not only this, Janhvi Kapoor also revealed her wedding plan. She said that she would do her bachelor party wearing a capri and that the party would be on a ship in Italy. After this she told that she wants to get her married in Tirupati. At the same time, her Mehndi and Sangeet functions will be held at Sridevi’s ancestral house in Mylapore. The house will be decorated with Mogra flowers and candles. At the same time, Janhvi will wear a kanjeevaram or pattu pavadai saree in her wedding. She wants them to get married in a very simple way.

