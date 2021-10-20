Janhvi Kapoor Scold Father For Removing Mask And Got Angry On Paparzzi Said Dont Give Wrong Advice Video Goes Viral

A video of Jhanvi Kapoor is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which the photographers and father were seen being scolded.

Bollywood’s famous actress Jhanvi Kapoor reached Mumbai on Tuesday night after spending a holiday in the mountains of North India with father Boney Kapoor. While Jhanvi Kapoor was seen in a black and blue outfit, Boney Kapoor was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama. At the Mumbai airport, both of them also posed at the behest of the paparazzi, but in the meantime Boney Kapoor took off the mask at the behest of the photographers, due to which the actress got very angry. He not only scolded the photographers on this matter, but also scolded his father.

A video related to this of Jhanvi Kapoor is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has been shared by Viral Bhayani from his Instagram account. It is seen in the video that while leaving the airport, Jhanvi and Boney Kapoor were asked by the photographers to pose. During this, a photographer asked the filmmaker to remove the mask, on which he immediately started removing his mask.

Seeing the father doing this, Jahnavi Kapoor stopped him and asked him to put the mask back. At the same time, when the photographers told the actress that nothing would happen, the actress got furious. He scolded the photographers and said, “Don’t give such wrong advice.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this video of the actress.

Commenting on Jhanvi Kapoor’s video, a user wrote, “Responsible daughter.” So on the other hand, another user wrote, “Jhanvi’s care towards her father was good.” A user named Devraj wrote, “Something sensible happened these days.” A user named Simran wrote, “He did the right thing.”

A user named Archu praised Jhanvi Kapoor’s attitude and wrote, “Daughters are always cautious about their father.” A user named Nikki wrote, “First time he has done any sensible thing.” One user wrote in praise of the actress, “Very good, do the same and don’t look back.”

Let us tell you that Janhvi Kapoor went to Mussoorie for a holiday with her father and friends. He also shared some videos and photos related to his journey on social media.