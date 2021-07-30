Janhvi Kapoor shared latest pics in black thigh-high slit gown

New Delhi. Late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is slowly making her way into the industry. Janhvi Kapoor has won the hearts of the audience with her acting in Gunjan Saxena and Roohi. Along with films, Janhvi Kapoor also makes a lot of headlines due to her bold and sexy photoshoots. Recently Janhvi Kapoor has shared pictures of her latest photoshoot on social media. Since then she has been in the news.

Janhvi Kapoor shared latest pictures

Janhvi Kapoor has shared pictures of her latest photoshoot on her official Instagram. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor is seen in a black satin Thai slit gown. Also, Janhvi is seen giving winted vibes wearing gloves in her hands.

Unique style of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is seen in a different style in the latest photoshoot. Janhvi’s open hair, smoky high makeup, brown lipstick is making her very stylish. Also, her look is completely different from her first photoshoot and is unique. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor wrote in the caption that – ‘Ting for the next red carpet.’

jhanvi kapoor upcoming movies

Some time ago Janhvi Kapoor appeared in the film Roohi. In which she was seen with actors Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. At the same time, Janhvi will soon be seen in Takht, Dostana 2, and Good Luck Jerry. All these films of Janhvi will be released in this year i.e. 2021.