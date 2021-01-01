Janhvi Kapoor Squeezes Orange Juice Video: Janhvi Kapoor Apeksha Vs Reality Video: Janhvi Kapoor has now shared two of her videos. You will not stop laughing when you see them.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is very active on social media. She often shares her videos and photos. Janhvi Kapoor has now shared two of her videos (Janhvi Kapoor Video). You will not stop laughing when you see them. These videos of the actress are being liked by the fans and they are commenting loudly.

Janhvi Kapoor shared two videos on her Instagram account on Friday. In the first video, she was wearing a bikini top and easily enjoying orange juice. In the second video, wearing a white shorts and a blue top, she is struggling to get orange juice. In the second video, Janhvi Kapoor is heard saying ‘Didi itna hi milga aaj’. The actress wrote in the caption, ‘Expectations vs. Really ‘





Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her cousin Riya Kapoor’s wedding party. Janhvi Kapoor poses for a paparazzi outside her uncle Anil Kapoor’s house. Riya Kapoor is married to her boyfriend Karan Boolani.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in films like ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Takht’. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film ‘Ruhi’. She was accompanied by Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma in the film.

