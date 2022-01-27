Janhvi Kapoor started cricket practice with Dinesh Karthik for the movie Mr and Mrs Mahi Rajkumar Rao Commented

Mr and Mrs Mahi Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor has started cricket practice with Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. She is going to be seen in the role of a cricketer in her upcoming film opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mr. and Mrs. MahiThe photo of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor with a cricket bat in her hand and a helmet on her head is becoming quite viral. He has also started practice with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik. Actually, veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi is in discussion these days about her upcoming film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, in which Rajkumar Rao will also be seen opposite.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has shared some photos on her official Instagram, in which she is seen in the look of a cricketer. In the second photo, Dinesh Karthik is seen batting. In another photo, everyone is seen together in which the actress and Dinesh Karthik are seen with the entire team of the film. Indian cricketers are also seen being clean bold in one of the photos.

Jhanvi has written in the caption of this post of her cricket camp #MrAndMrsMahi. Her post was also commented on by her co-star Rajkumar Rao in this film and she wrote in English, Mrs Mahi. On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, Janhvi Kapoor has shared glimpses of her new film. The film is being produced under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The announcement of this film was done by Dharma Productions on 22 November 2021. According to this teaser video, Rajkumar Rao will be seen in the role of Mahendra and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the role of Mahima. Speculation is also rife whether this will be the second film to be made on the life of MS Dhoni. But no clear information has come out on this yet.

Commentary is heard in the teaser video in which it is said that India seems to have found a new star. Now Janhvi Kapoor has also shared photos of cricket practice. From which it is clear that this film will be based on cricket. But the suspense remains on which player will be the story of this film. Dinesh Karthik will definitely be present in the camp of this film to give cricket training.