Janhvi Kapoor stunning desi avatar in yellow saree, flaunts her curves, pictures viral, fans reacts | Janhvi Kapoor showed her sexy desi avatar in yellow sari, fans are helpless, heartily praised

hit on social media

Janhvi is very active on social media and often shares her pictures on Instagram – sometimes in sari, sometimes in bikini, sometimes pictures from vacation and sometimes in gym.

Liked by millions

These pictures have gone viral on social media and Janhvi’s post has been liked by millions of people on Instagram so far. Many fans have shared heart emojis while commenting on the post.

Liked by celebs

Apart from fans, celebs are also commenting on the pictures of Janhvi Kapoor. Many celebs including Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor have liked Janhvi’s pictures.

The figure is flaunting fiercely

In these pictures, Janhvi is flaunting her perfect figure and looking very beautiful. One fan wrote – “Mam you are so much beautiful..”

film journey

Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in 4 films so far. After making her debut with Dhadak in the year 2018, Janhvi has done films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi. Janhvi has been praised in all the films.

upcoming movies

At the same time, in the upcoming films, Janhvi has two Aanand L Rai’s films – Good Luck Jerry and Mili.. Apart from this Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao.

