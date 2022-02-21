Janhvi Kapoor stunning desi avatar in yellow saree, flaunts her curves, pictures viral, fans reacts | Janhvi Kapoor showed her sexy desi avatar in yellow sari, fans are helpless, heartily praised
hit on social media
Janhvi is very active on social media and often shares her pictures on Instagram – sometimes in sari, sometimes in bikini, sometimes pictures from vacation and sometimes in gym.
Liked by millions
These pictures have gone viral on social media and Janhvi’s post has been liked by millions of people on Instagram so far. Many fans have shared heart emojis while commenting on the post.
Liked by celebs
Apart from fans, celebs are also commenting on the pictures of Janhvi Kapoor. Many celebs including Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor have liked Janhvi’s pictures.
The figure is flaunting fiercely
In these pictures, Janhvi is flaunting her perfect figure and looking very beautiful. One fan wrote – “Mam you are so much beautiful..”
film journey
Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in 4 films so far. After making her debut with Dhadak in the year 2018, Janhvi has done films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi. Janhvi has been praised in all the films.
upcoming movies
At the same time, in the upcoming films, Janhvi has two Aanand L Rai’s films – Good Luck Jerry and Mili.. Apart from this Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao.
Tehelka on social media
Apart from her films, Janhvi is also quite a hit on social media. He is followed by more than 15.4 million people on Instagram.
hard to lose sight
There is no doubt that these pictures of Janhvi will be difficult to lose sight of. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi has been trolled many times due to nepotism, but Janhvi has responded to people with every film.
Sister will also debut
If reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is also going to debut in Bollywood soon. Boney Kapoor has also given a hint regarding this matter.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.