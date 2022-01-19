Janhvi Kapoor was seen enjoying the sunset on the poolside

Jhanvi Kapoor has lately shared her newest photograph. In these photographs, he will be seen chilling by the pool.

Jhanvi Kapoor is commonly seen sharing her glamorous and trendy photographs on social media. These photographs of him are additionally very a lot favored on social media. At the similar time, after coming to Kovid-19 optimistic lately, now Jhanvi Kapoor is seen spending a while comfortably together with her buddies. A while in the past, he has shared a few of his photographs with followers on his Instagram account.

In these photographs shared by Jhanvi Kapoor, it may be seen that she is chilling by the pool. Additionally, in different photographs, she is seen having enjoyable together with her buddies. With these photographs, he has written in the caption ‘Eudaimonia’. At the similar time, a few of these photographs had been additionally shared earlier by his buddies Tanisha Santoshi and Orhan Avtarmani. Seeing these photographs of Jhanvi Kapoor, her followers are praising her fiercely. One among his followers has written ‘So stunning’, whereas one other fan has written ‘Kya baat hai very stunning’.

Aside from this, Janhvi Kapoor shared another photograph units on Tuesday. In these photographs, he was additionally seen enjoying in the pool. He captioned these photographs as ‘Arcadia – Findin my approach again to sure’.

Let me inform you, Jhanvi Kapoor was final seen in the 2021 movie ‘Roohi’, wherein she was seen with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. On the different hand, Jhanvi Kapoor is now wanting ahead to the launch of her movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’ in 2022, which is a remake of Tamil movie Kolamavu Nightingale. She may also be seen in the movie ‘Mili’, which is a remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. ‘Mili’ marks her first movie together with her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Aside from this, Jhanvi Kapoor can also be able to act in the movie ‘Dostana 2’. The movie was earlier presupposed to star Kartik Aaryan, however after he give up the movie, no information has come to the fore about the movie.