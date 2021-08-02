Janhvi Kapoor Wedding Planning will Blow You Away, Locations Are already decided | no reception

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her unique roles in her films. In each film, the actress showed her different role. Jhanvi made many fans in a very short time. People are very curious to know about the life of the actress, recently she has told her wedding plan.

wedding venue

Talking to a magazine, Janhvi Kapoor has told the complete plan of her marriage. Jhanvi says that she would prefer to get married in a simple way instead of a luxurious wedding. Talking about the location, he has chosen different places for taking mehndi, sangeet and seven rounds. Hearing the planning of Jhanvi’s wedding, it will seem as if she is all set for marriage.

won’t do reception

Talking to Peacock Magazine, Janhvi said that she wants her bachelor party to be held on a yacht in Capri, southern Italy. She will give priority to marriage in Tirupati. Apart from this, she wants Sangeet and Mehndi rituals to be held in Sridevi’s ancestral home, Mylapore. However, he did not give his nod for the reception. He said ‘Is the reception necessary? no no? Let’s go then reception.

Marriage will be settled in two days

Janhvi Kapoor said on the wedding decorations that ‘Traditional but simple, decorated with mogras and candles.’ He told that he is not very expert in decoration. She wants to keep her marriage very short. She says that ‘I will settle it in two days’.

jhanvi kapoor movies

Talking about the workfront of Janhvi Kapoor, the actress was last seen in the film ‘Roohi’. In this she was accompanied by Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. His upcoming films are ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Dostana 2’. There has already been a lot of ruckus about ‘Dostana 2’. Karthik Aryan was earlier cast in this film but due to some reasons he had to be out of the film.

