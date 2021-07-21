Janhvi Kapoor wreaked havoc in a yellow outfit, the actress became very hot photos

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut with the film Dhadak. From the very first film, he made people crazy about himself. Since then she has been trying to prove herself. Apart from acting, Janhvi remains in the limelight due to her fashion sense and style. He has a huge fan following on social media. Janhvi is followed by 12 million people on Instagram. In such a situation, she is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans.

Now some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor are becoming quite viral, in which she is looking very glamorous. Recently Janhvi had reached the occasion of a store launch. During this, he was wearing a yellow color outfit.

Janhvi looks no less than a shining sun in a yellow dress. The actress was wearing a yellow mini skirt with a yellow blazer. With this she did nude makeup. Janhvi was looking very hot in this look. His pictures are becoming quite viral on social media.

These pictures of Janhvi Kapoor have been shared by her fan page. Which has got thousands of likes so far. Earlier, Janhvi shared her hot photos with her Insta account. Recently, the actress’s debut film Dhakad completed 3 years. In such a situation, Janhvi expressed her happiness with the fans. He had shared some of his pictures during the shoot and said that this film will always be special for him.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Siddharth Sen Gupta’s directorial ‘Good Luck Jerry’. It is being said that this is a comedy drama film. It is produced by Aanand L Roy. Apart from this, she will also be seen in ‘Dostana 2’. It is being produced by Karan Johar. This film is a sequel to the 2008 film ‘Dostana’. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

