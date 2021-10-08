Janhvi Kapoor wrote ‘Love you Labbu’ on the tattoo, now the fans are asking who is this | Janhvi Kapoor wrote ‘Love You’ on the tattoo with the secret name, created panic among fans

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor remains in the headlines for her personal life along with her films. She shares every important moment of her life with her fans on social media. But this time Janhvi Kapoor has shared something that has shocked her fans. Jhanvi has openly declared her love through a tattoo.

After all, what is written in the tattoo!

Actually, Janhvi Kapoor has been enjoying vacation for the past few days. She is constantly sharing pictures and videos of this vacation with her fans on social media. Some time ago, he has shared some pictures and videos on Instagram in a single post. It is written in the caption, ‘Day was very good.’ But a picture in this post is of the actress’s hand. On which it is written in the freshly made tattoo, ‘Love you my Labbu.’

people are questioning question

Everyone on this post is now desperate to know that whose name is in this codeword in the declaration-e-ishq on Jhanvi’s hand. Everyone is asking who is Labu? Someone wrote that his heart was broken. So someone is praising the actress by making heart and fire emoji.

jhanvi in ​​swimming pool

In one of these pictures, Jhanvi is seen in the pool, a beautiful view is visible from there. In two pictures, she is posing in a purple color dress. There is also a video in which she is seen getting a tattoo on her hand.

Will be seen in this film

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy ‘Roohi’. His acting was very much liked by the fans in this film. He made his debut with the film ‘Dhadak’. His upcoming films include ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’.

