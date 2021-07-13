Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor beats her in beauty and hotness, see her beautiful pictures

New Delhi. The beauty of Bollywood’s veteran actress Sridevi is still discussed. Both his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also keep making headlines for their beauty and hotness.

His elder daughter Janhvi is busy making her place in Bollywood. He made his debut with the movie ‘Dhadak’. Since then, she has been working continuously in more than one film. However, her younger sister Khushi has not yet ventured into films. But she remains in the discussion every day.

It is being said that Khushi Kapoor may soon make her Bollywood debut. But he is quite popular even before stepping into films. The biggest reason for this is his transformation.

Actually, Khushi Kapoor looks quite different at first. If you look at her earlier pictures, you will be surprised to see her changes. Earlier, there were braces on Khushi’s teeth and her look was quite simple.

But now Khushi makes everyone crazy with her glamor. His pictures go viral on social media every day. Her fashion sense always attracts people.

There are millions of followers on Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram account. In such a situation, she keeps sharing her hot and glamorous photos with fans, on which thousands of likes come. Fans praise her beauty fiercely.

These days Khushi Kapoor is completing her studies from New York Film Academy. She returned to her family in Mumbai during the lockdown. He has a very close relationship with his sister Janhvi. The two often spend time together.

#Janhvi #Kapoors #younger #sister #Khushi #Kapoor #beats #beauty #hotness #beautiful #pictures