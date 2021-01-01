Janmashtami Special 2021 as TV actor Shrikrushna: These actors became famous on screen playing the role of Lord Krishna

Sarvadaman de Banerjee Ramanand Sagar’s popular series ‘Krishna’ was a huge hit on TV. It was liked by people from all walks of life. In this series, Sarvadaman was seen in the role of Lord Krishna. Although he played the lead role in the National Award winning film ‘Adi Shankaracharya’, he is known only for his role as Lord Krishna.

Nitish Bharadwaj Nitish probably became the most popular on screen in the role of Lord Krishna. It became a household name through BR Chopra’s show ‘Mahabharat’. He also appeared in Lord Vishnu and many of his incarnations in Chopra’s second series ‘Vishnu Purana’.

Saurabh Raj Jain Saurabh is a popular TV actor who has been a part of many shows like ‘Uttarin’, ‘Patiala Babes’ and ‘Chandragupta Maurya’. However, he is best known for his role in the 2013 show ‘Mahabharat’. He himself has said that this is a game-changing role for him. READ Also Kishore Kumar Birthday Special Once His Watchman Get Scared Of Him Singer Wife Leena Reveals In Interview

Mrinal Jain Mrinal has played many memorable characters in various shows but he started his career in the role of Lord Krishna. People liked his role in the show ‘Kahani Hamare Mahabharat Ki’.

Vishal Karwal Vishal was a contestant in reality shows like ‘MTV Roadies’ and ‘MTV Splitsvilla’. However, he gained fame by playing the role of Shri Krishna in three series. These three series were ‘Dwarkadhish – Lord Sri Krishna’, ‘Nagarjuna – A Warrior’ and ‘Paramavatar Sri Krishna’.

Sumedh Mudgalkar Sumedh made her debut on Channel V’s show ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ but is famous for playing the role of Shri Krishna in ‘Radhakrishna’ opposite Mallika Singh (Radha). The plot of this series is based on the love of Radha and Krishna.

The whole of India is ready to celebrate Janmashtami. All Krishna devotees not only in the country but also abroad are preparing for the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna on 30th August in different ways. On this occasion, devotees dress up as Bal Gopal and worship at the temple and at home. Shri Krishna has also appeared in television shows and movies many times. Many actors lived their characters on screen, after which they came into the limelight. Here we are telling you about some such actors …