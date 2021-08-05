Jantar Mantar Slogan Case Pappu Yadav told Arvind Kejriwal Mir Kasim AAP MLA Naresh Balyan said becoming a saint by distributing biscuits

In Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area provocative slogans against a particular religion The matter has been heated up till now. Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav questioned the silence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this matter and called him Mir Qasim in one of his tweets. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan has retaliated on Pappu Yadav’s remark.

Actually Pappu Yadav wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, ‘Arvind Kejriwal ji there is something very wrong in your audiological DNA. Toxic Sampole like Kapil Mishra, Ashwini Upadhyay etc. were brought up here by AAP itself. Those who spread hatred by taking many steps ahead of BJP people. You introspect, how have you given a snake gift to the country for petty political selfishness?’

Describing Arvind Kejriwal as Mir Qasim, Pappu Yadav wrote in another tweet, ‘Arvind Kejriwal ji is Mir Qasim. Mir Qasim had said that the British in the country, Mir Qasim in Bengal. AAP said- Modi in the country, Kejriwal in Delhi! Now tell who is the broker of BJP?’

In response to his tweet, Naresh Balyan tweeted, ‘Those who shot 106 bullets to Com Ajit Sarkar are becoming wise today. He himself will not even remember how many people he had killed. They were caught on camera demanding a bribe of 6 crores. They are becoming saints by distributing 2 packets Parle ji biscuits and a water bottle. By the way, doing these tweets from jail or getting out?’

Naresh Balyan surrounded Pappu Yadav in another tweet, ‘His agenda has not been set. They wanted the law not to take its own course. Kejriwal should also be Hindu-Muslim so that his shop continues. He lost the MLA election this time also because of this. These people are gangs. He is in jail in kidnapping case but giving knowledge like Asaram.

It is worth noting that in the provocative sloganeering case, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 6 people, including lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. Ashwini was the organizer of the demonstration in which provocative slogans were raised.

Lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay was earlier the spokesperson of BJP. He was also a member of the executive committee of BJP. Ashwini often remains in the discussion. He has also filed public interest litigation in the court several times on controversial issues related to the Hindu temple. However, Delhi Police can present all the arrested accused in the court and demand their police remand.





