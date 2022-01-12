January 12: On this day, the Indian bowler threw 131 dot balls in a row, this record could not be broken even after 58 years

There have been many such legendary spinners and pacers in the historical past of Indian cricket who waved the tricolor on the world stage. Many bowlers additionally made many information in their names. A few of them broke however there have been some that are unbreakable until date. One in all them is the record of 131 dot balls and 21 maidens by Indian left arm spinner Bapu Nadkarni in a row.

58 years in the past in 1964, on this day in 1964, Bapu Nadkarni made the English batsmen crave one run every at the Company Stadium in Madras (now Chennai). He bowled 21 consecutive maidens in an innings of this check match. He held the record of bowling 131 dot balls which is unbroken until date.

Nonetheless, when the 8-ball over was over, South African off-spinner Hugh Tayfield did not give any runs for 17.1 overs in 1956-157. That’s, 137 balls he had bowled the dot. So the record of most consecutive maidens is in the identify of Bapu and the most variety of dot balls have been thrown by Hugh.

In this innings, he bowled 32 overs and conceded simply 5 runs with 27 maidens. Bapu gave runs in the first innings at simply 0.15 economic system, which appears troublesome to even think about in this period of fast cricket. He performed 191 first-class matches in which he took 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs. Nadkarni made his Check debut in opposition to New Zealand in Delhi in 1955.

He additionally performed his final Check match in opposition to the similar opponent in 1968 in Auckland below the management of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In his worldwide profession, he has 88 wickets in 41 check matches. He used to play in the workforce as a bowling all-rounder. He additionally has 1414 Check runs to his identify. His finest efficiency has been 6 wickets for 43 runs.

Additionally Learn Rahul Dravid made childhood pal the companion of life, the winner sacrificed his profession for husband

used to bowl with cash

Bapu can also be referred to as the most stingy bowler. One factor extra well-known about him is that he used to bowl with cash on the nets. His left hand spin was so clean that the ball used to fall precisely the place he saved the coin. Bapu not solely tied the batsmen along with his spin, however his batting and fielding have been additionally superb.

That is the cause why he’s remembered as a sensible all-rounder. Bapu Nadkarni saved India from defeat by enjoying an unbeaten 122 in Kanpur in a match of the 1963–1964 collection in opposition to England. He performed worldwide cricket for India for 13 years and served the nation.

Bapu gave 2559 runs in 9165 balls of his profession and his profession economic system was 1.67 runs per over. Rameshchandra Gangaram Nadkarni fondly often called Bapu Nadkarni. He was born on 4 April 1933 in Nashik, Maharashtra. He died on 17 January 2020 in Mumbai after a extended sickness at the age of 86.

The publish January 12: On this day Indian bowler bowled 131 dot balls in a row, this record could not be broken even after 58 years appeared first on Jansatta.

#January #day #Indian #bowler #threw #dot #balls #row #record #broken #years