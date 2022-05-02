January 6 Committee formally requests testimony from GOP representatives



The House Select Committee requested an interview with three Republican congressmen on Monday, Jan. 6, saying the three had information about attempts to challenge the 2020 election results.

The three Republicans are Arizona rapper Andy Biggs, Alabama’s Moe Brooks and Texas’ Ronnie Jackson. The select committee said each of the three congressmen had contacted former President Donald Trump about attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. According to the committee, they also talked with Trump about planning a rally and demonstration led by the January 6 storm in the U.S. Capitol.

Meadows was warned about a possible January. 6 Violence, official testimony

Committee Chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss, and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, R-YO said, “The selection committee is aware that several of our colleagues have relevant information related to our investigation into the January 6 incident, circumstances and causes.” , Said in a statement. “We urge our colleagues to join the hundreds of people who have shared information with the selection committee to delve deeper into what happened on January 6th.”

“The select committee is seeking information from members of Congress, including those who attended the White House meeting and had direct conversations with President Trump before and during the Capitol attack, and who were involved in planning and coordination. Rally on and after January 6,” the statement continued. .

The offices of Biggs, Brooks and Jackson did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

Federal Judge Says Trump ‘Probably Violates’ Federal Obstruction Statute

The requests come weeks after Ivanka Trump, the former first daughter and senior White House adviser, testified before the committee. Her husband, Jared Kushner, a former senior White House adviser, also testified. They are the highest-ranking officials in the Trump administration so far to cooperate with the committee.

The committee is tasked with investigating incidents leading to a pro-Trump storm in the U.S. Capitol in early 2021. Members sought more recent testimony to illuminate the 7.5-hour interval in the White House phone record on Jan. 6.

The riots lasted from 11:17 am ET to 6:54 pm ET, mainly covering the event.

The committee has already recommended that the House of Representatives detain two former Trump officials, Daniel Scavino Jr. and Peter Navarro, for insulting Congress.

No one cooperated with the call to testify.

Thompson argued that men should face criminal charges to avoid testimony.

“They are not fooling anyone. They are obliged to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And this is a crime,” Thompson said in March.