Japan Approves a $490 Billion Stimulus Package
The Japanese government on Friday agreed to spend $ 490 billion on stimulus measures to boost the economy, which has affected the country’s largest producers due to coronavirus restrictions and supply chain crunch.
Japan announced partial easing of border restrictions this month and removed virtually all restrictions on its economy amid a declining caseload of viruses. And the rate of fully vaccinated people – 76 percent of the population – is highest among rich nations, according to the New York Times Tracker. But the ban on international tourists is weighing on economic growth.
Japan’s largest stimulus package to date has accounted for about 10 percent of the country’s economic output, officials said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that it could boost economic output by about 5.6 percent.
“I want to put the Japanese economy, which has suffered huge losses, on the path to recovery,” he told reporters.
The package includes programs to help struggling businesses and hospitals, money to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, and investment in domestic tourism and investments in nationwide university endowment funds.
It also includes a one-time cash handout for every child under the age of 18 for 100,000 yen, or $ 878, in families whose highest-paying parents are paid less than $ 84,300 a year. Families with nine out of 10 children are eligible.
Cash is not particularly popular with young families. Critics have questioned what they need in an older society.
Last spring, the government sent stimulus checks to every resident, but they did little to boost inflation or consumer spending. Analysts estimate that 70 percent of the handouts went to household savings.
Mr Kishida’s cabinet approved an incentive package on Friday, less than two months after he won a runoff election to lead the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Japan’s economy is the third largest in the world after the United States and China.
