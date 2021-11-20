Japan Approves a $490 Billion Stimulus Package

“I want to put the Japanese economy, which has suffered huge losses, on the path to recovery,” he told reporters.

The package includes programs to help struggling businesses and hospitals, money to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain, and investment in domestic tourism and investments in nationwide university endowment funds.

It also includes a one-time cash handout for every child under the age of 18 for 100,000 yen, or $ 878, in families whose highest-paying parents are paid less than $ 84,300 a year. Families with nine out of 10 children are eligible.

Cash is not particularly popular with young families. Critics have questioned what they need in an older society.

Last spring, the government sent stimulus checks to every resident, but they did little to boost inflation or consumer spending. Analysts estimate that 70 percent of the handouts went to household savings.