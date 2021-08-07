Japan Brings Home the Gold Medal in Baseball, a National Passion
YOKOHAMA, Japan – After clearing the second goal for the final, Japanese shortstop Hayato Sakamoto felt overwhelmed by a new sensation. For so long, Japan had never achieved Olympic glory in a beloved sport.
Ahead of the gold medal game on Saturday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Sakamoto, 32, admitted he was feeling a lot of pressure. And before this final, he said he was very nervous. So, after securing the final in a 2-0 victory over the United States, Sakamoto leapt up and raised his arms in the air.
“I felt so relieved,” he said through an interpreter.
The last time baseball was at the Olympics, in 2008 in Beijing, Japan didn’t even win a medal. Baseball was only back temporarily, due to the host nation’s fervent love for the sport. By finally winning the top prize, the Japanese baseball team arguably delivered their signing moment of a grueling and unusual Tokyo Olympics, an event postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and which is held this summer still in a state of emergency.
“These Olympics are really special because we are the host country and we have the frustration of the Beijing Olympics,” said Japan manager Atsunori Inaba, 49, a former 2008 national team player. the players really wanted gold medals. “
Japan had come close to doing it only once before – in 1996, when it was just a silver medal. He won bronze medals in 1992 and 2004. On his sixth trip to the Olympic baseball tournament since 1992, when the sport was officially played for the first time at the Summer Games, the top-ranked Japan knocked down another baseball powerhouse to win.
Inaba said he hopes the victory will raise the profile of Japanese baseball. “And we would like to show the strengths of Japanese baseball to the world,” he continued through a performer.
On a wet Saturday night, Japan showed again, as they had done the entire tournament, what this means. He survived the United States with timely strikes, defense and pitching. Masato Morishita, 23, one of Japan’s top young talents, pitched five scoreless innings and struck five innings, upsetting opponents with a low ’90s fastball and a range of brittle balls.
The following group of Japanese relievers did much the same.
Nick Martinez, 31, the starting pitcher from the United States, held on. But his only mistake was serious: A solo home run in the third inning went to 21-year-old third baseman Munetaka Murakami.
On offense, the United States threatened in several innings, but Japan’s pitchers came out unscathed each time. “Dude, did their pitchers bring it,” said US second baseman Eddy Alvarez.
Japan finally added some respite in the eighth inning, taking a 2-0 lead when Masataka Yoshida scored a single and Tetsuto Yamada scored from the second after a wild throw from center fielder Jack. Lopez. Before Yamada ran his hand through the plate in front of a futile tag attempt, the Japanese players were jumping up and down in front of the canoe.
During the Olympics, the Japanese national baseball team was one of the host nation’s most watched teams.
Although no supporters were allowed into the stadium, a large crowd of national team staff, Olympic volunteers and members of the media were seated in the stands on Saturday evening. And just like they had done on other match days, a handful of fans stood outside the stadium to take photos and greet the Japanese players as they arrived by bus in the afternoon.
Olympic baseball is taken seriously here. The country’s top professional league, the Nippon Professional Baseball League, has put its season on hold so its best players can compete in the Summer Games.
Major League Baseball, meanwhile, continued and did not allow players from its 40-man teams to compete in the Olympics. Still, the United States – made up of unemployed veterans in their late 30s and young prospects – were some of the best in the Olympic tournament.
In their two meetings with Japan during the Olympics, the United States lost by three points combined. With its first silver medal, the United States baseball team has now completed the medal circuit, with gold in 2000 and bronze in 1996 and 2008.
“They deserved to win,” US manager Mike Scioscia said of Japan.
Saturday, however, marked the last chance for baseball players around the world to compete on the Olympic stage. Started from the permanent program following the 2008 Games, Japan restored it for the Tokyo Olympics. But neither baseball nor softball will return for the 2024 Games in Paris. They are expected to return to Los Angeles in 2028, however.
After the game, Inaba said it was time to hand over to young national team players such as Murakami. He said he hoped what they learned at the Olympics would serve them well in other future international tournaments.
“I’m very, very happy to be able to get the gold medal,” Murakami said through an interpreter. “And I am very proud.”
Earlier today, the Dominican Republic defeated 2008 gold medalists South Korea 10-6 to win a bronze medal, the first baseball medal in the country’s history.
