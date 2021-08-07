Japan Brings Home the Gold Medal in Baseball, a National Passion

YOKOHAMA, Japan – After clearing the second goal for the final, Japanese shortstop Hayato Sakamoto felt overwhelmed by a new sensation. For so long, Japan had never achieved Olympic glory in a beloved sport.

Ahead of the gold medal game on Saturday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Sakamoto, 32, admitted he was feeling a lot of pressure. And before this final, he said he was very nervous. So, after securing the final in a 2-0 victory over the United States, Sakamoto leapt up and raised his arms in the air.

“I felt so relieved,” he said through an interpreter.

The last time baseball was at the Olympics, in 2008 in Beijing, Japan didn’t even win a medal. Baseball was only back temporarily, due to the host nation’s fervent love for the sport. By finally winning the top prize, the Japanese baseball team arguably delivered their signing moment of a grueling and unusual Tokyo Olympics, an event postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and which is held this summer still in a state of emergency.

“These Olympics are really special because we are the host country and we have the frustration of the Beijing Olympics,” said Japan manager Atsunori Inaba, 49, a former 2008 national team player. the players really wanted gold medals. “