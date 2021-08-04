Japan Grabs the First 3 Skateboarding Golds

Hiraki was the second youngest athlete among the 11,000 at these Olympics. She wore white Nike coveralls, like someone about to go paint, and turns 13 in about three weeks. (The youngest Olympian competing in Tokyo was Hend Zaza from Syria, a table tennis player.)

Brown turned 13 last month. She is the effervescent daughter of a British father and a Japanese mother, who grew up mainly in Japan and now lives mainly in Southern California.

“All three of them feel right at home,” she said.

She competed with baggy pants and a tank top with the Union Jack. She gained notoriety in Britain by winning a junior version of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018. Her smile and Instagram posts have won her fans in at least three countries. She has a younger brother named Ocean who has also attracted attention.

She was seriously injured last year in an accident at Tony Hawk’s indoor skatepark when she slipped through a gap between two high ramps, crashing at least 15 feet into concrete. She was unconscious with a fractured skull and broke her wrist and left hand. A chipped tooth was repaired this spring.

“I was dead – well, not dead, but knocked out for, like, 4pm,” she said in an interview in May.

She was back on a board a few weeks later and seemed to fly higher and skate harder than ever at the Olympics.