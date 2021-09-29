Japan is facing big problems. Its next leader offers some bold solutions.

Mr. Kishida was one of four candidates who ran an unusually close race for the leadership position, which led to a runoff between him and Taro Kono, an outspoken non-conformist whose common touches led to What made him popular among the masses and with the rank-and-file. party member. Mr. Kishida was victorious in the second round of voting, in which the ballots cast by Members of Parliament were more important.

He will become prime minister when parliament holds a special session next week, and then leads the party in a general election, which should be held by November.

In his victory speech on Wednesday, Mr. Kishida acknowledged the challenges he faced. “We have mountains of important issues ahead of Japan’s future,” he said.

They are in the loom both at home and abroad. Mr. Kishida is facing rising tensions in the region as China has become increasingly aggressive and North Korea resumes testing ballistic missiles. Taiwan is seeking membership in a multilateral trade agreement that Japan helped negotiate, and Mr. Kishida may have to help with the decision to accept the self-governing island into the group without angering China.

As a former foreign minister, it may be easier for Mr. Kishida to manage his international portfolio. Most analysts expect him to maintain a strong relationship with the United States and continue to form alliances with Australia and India to build a dam against China.

But on the domestic front, he is mostly offering to continue Mr Abe’s economic policies, which have failed to fix the country’s stagnation. Income inequality is increasing as fewer workers benefit from Japan’s oppressive system of lifelong employment – ​​a reality reflected in Mr. Kishida’s campaign promise of a “new capitalism” that would allow companies to share more profits with middle-class workers. encourages to do.