Japan Is Shaken After a Detainee, Wasting Away, Dies Alone in Her Cell

NAGOYA, Japan — First got here a excessive fever. Then her face and limbs turned numb. Quickly, she might maintain down little greater than water, sugar and bites of bread as she wasted away in her cell in a Japanese detention heart.

By early March, Wishma Rathnayake — a migrant from Sri Lanka who was being held for overstaying her visa — might barely make a fist and was having bother talking, in response to authorities information detailing her care.

But week after week, as she begged to be launched to a hospital for remedy, her jailers refused. She and her supporters believed they knew why: The authorities, whilst her well being deteriorated, suspected that she was faking her sickness to keep away from deportation.

On March 6, on the age of 33, Ms. Rathnayake died alone in her cell.

Her case has change into a supply of concern for critics of Japan’s immigration system, who say that Ms. Rathnayake was the sufferer of an opaque and capricious paperwork that has practically unchecked energy over foreigners who run afoul of it.