Japan North Korea tensions: North Korean ship missiles with Manpad surface spotted off Japanese coast: North Korean warship spotted near Japanese coast

After China in the East China Sea, North Korean patrol ships have now entered Japanese waters with missiles. The Japanese Coast Guard said a man on a North Korean patrol ship was also spotted with a portable spars-to-air system. This missile is capable of hitting any drone or helicopter flying in the air.The North Korean ship was first spotted in the Yamato Bullet area in the Sea of ​​Japan. Since then, the Japanese navy has been patrolling the entire area. The Japanese Coast Guard has taken several steps to ensure the safety of fishing vessels in our country. In recent years, North Korean and Chinese fishing vessels have become more frequent near Yamatotai in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Man like the SA-16 saw the portable missile system

Japanese media have reported that a man-portable missile system (MANPADS) similar to the SA-16 has been spotted on a North Korean patrol ship. The SA-16 was built by the Soviet Union, with a range of 4.5 kilometers. Earlier, North Korean patrol ships were infiltrating Japanese maritime borders.

Japan sank a North Korean ship in 2001

In 2001, a North Korean warship entered Japanese territory with a similar missile system. The North Korean warship then sank near Osama Island during a shootout with a Japanese patrol ship. At the time, North Korea was unable to retaliate despite a strong US naval blockade.

What are manpads

The Man Portable Air Defense System is actually a surface-to-air missile system that fires over the shoulder. This weapon can easily target low-flying aircraft, usually helicopters. The armies of many countries, including the United States, Russia, and Britain, have been using the weapon since 1950.

There is also a dispute between Japan and North Korea

Japan and North Korea have maritime borders and disputes over several small islands. The whole area of ​​the Sea of ​​Japan is full of fish. This area is dominated by Japanese troops. Despite this, North Korean fishermen are infiltrating. The Japanese navy often expels North Korean fishermen.