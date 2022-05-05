Japan to add 140 individuals to Russian sanction list: PM Kishida



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that 140 people would be added to Russia’s asset seizure list and that export sanctions would be extended to Russian military agencies.

Kishida, speaking in London through a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, added that now was the time to strengthen the unity of the seven top nations.