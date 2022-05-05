World

Japan to add 140 individuals to Russian sanction list: PM Kishida

1 day ago
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that 140 people would be added to Russia’s asset seizure list and that export sanctions would be extended to Russian military agencies.

Leaders from the UK and Japan have met with Russia on the security agenda

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raises his hand to the media as he leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

(AP Photo / Matt Dunham)

Kishida, speaking in London through a translator after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, added that now was the time to strengthen the unity of the seven top nations.

