Japan to join US, European allies in blocking key Russian banks from SWIFT

11 seconds ago
Why SWIFT Matters?

Fox Business discusses Charles Payne and Jackie Dengelis Swift and why it’s important for Russia and ‘everyone’.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Japan has decided to join hands with the United States and European allies to remove selected Russian banks from the Swift International financial messaging system, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday.

Kishida told reporters that Japan would send 100 100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as seize the assets of President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials.

US, Canada, European allies move to block ‘selected’ Russian banks from Swift

“Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo and this law violates the foundations of international discipline. It is a complete violation of international law and we strongly condemn this law,” Kishida said. “Japan stands by the people of Ukraine who are fighting hard to protect their sovereignty and territory, their homeland and their families.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, February 25, 2022, the day Japan announced additional sanctions in response to Ukraine's attack on Russia. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin / Pool via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, February 25, 2022, the day Japan announced additional sanctions in response to Ukraine’s attack on Russia. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin / Pool via AP)

SWIFT provides messaging services to banks in more than 200 countries and is regulated by the central banks of G-10, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland and Sweden.

Japan’s move comes as Ukraine fights Russian aggression for a fourth day, a day after the United States, Canada and other European allies announced additional sanctions on Russia, including the removal of key Russian banks from SWIFT.

Russia’s central bank, which has more than $ 600 billion in reserves, is blocking Russia’s ability to support the ruble. Analysts have predicted sharp run-offs in Russian banks and declining government reserves as Russians are tempted to sell their currencies for safe havens.

Fearing tightening sanctions would cripple the Russian economy, ordinary Russians have been flocking to banks and ATMs to withdraw cash since Thursday. Russia’s central bank says citizens withdrew 111 billion rubles (about 3 1.3 billion) in cash on Thursday alone.

Both the ruble and the Russian stock market plummeted shortly after Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The ruble has recovered somewhat but is still down more than 6% since Putin’s announcement, trading at around 84 rubles to the dollar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

