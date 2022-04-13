Japan, US hold naval drills off Koreas amid nuke test worry



The U.S. and Japanese warships, led by the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, are conducting joint naval exercises in the waters off the Japanese and Korean Peninsula for the first time in five years to showcase their close military alliance amid growing speculation in the North. Korea’s missile or nuclear test later this week.

The US Navy’s 8th Fleet and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force said on Wednesday they had conducted joint naval exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is the first time since 2017 that a U.S. aircraft carrier has conducted exercises in the area and is seen as an apparent attempt to stem North Korea’s provocation.

Defense experts have warned that North Korea could launch another missile or even conduct a nuclear test earlier this week as Pyongyang celebrates the birth anniversary of its founding leader Kim Il Sung. Tensions are rising in the region ahead of the annual joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea.

Japan has stepped up joint military exercises with its closest ally, the United States, as well as regional partners, in recent years amid concerns over China’s increasingly strong military action in the regional sea.

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, told reporters that the ongoing joint exercise was “aimed at strengthening military cooperation between Japan and the United States and not with a specific country in mind. … We will continue to strengthen Japan’s resistance and response capabilities.” We must do everything we can to defend our country. “

Details of the exercise will be released by Japan’s Defense Ministry “when the situation permits a release.”

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force says its destroyers JS Congo and JS Inazuma, as well as Japanese F-2 fighters have joined the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to “strengthen the Japan-US alliance’s ability to effectively counter and respond.”

“Our work contributes to regional peace and stability,” the Japanese navy tweeted.

A Japanese maritime self-defense official said they could not reveal the exact date and location of the ongoing joint exercise until it was over.

Tensions have risen in the region this year over North Korea’s missile tests, including the launch of the first intercontinental ballistic missile in more than four years.

Some experts say the North’s recent missile tests were aimed at perfecting its weapons technology, enhancing its advantage in future negotiations with the United States and securing a stronger internal allegiance. They say North Korea could soon launch another ICBM launch, a satellite-carrying rocket launch or a test of a nuclear device next week.