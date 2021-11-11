japan vehicle company subaru corp launch all electric vehicle solterra with toyota

The demand for electric cars is increasing rapidly around the world. In this sequence, on Thursday, Japanese auto company Subaru Corp. has launched the first electric SUV Solterra. It has been developed in association with the famous automobile company Toyota Motor Corp.

On Thursday, Subaru Corp presented its SUV Solterra to the world at a press conference in Tokyo. Only last month, Toyota launched the bz4x version of the electric vehicle. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing worldwide due to the increasing demand to cut carbon emissions. The growing demand for electric cars has brought smaller car companies along with larger car companies. Small car companies have to come together with big car companies due to lack of funds coming in to make technical changes in electric car engines.

At the launch of the all-electric SUV Solterra on Thursday, Japanese auto company Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura said that the electric car market is not fully blown up yet. So till it grows, we will partner with car company Toyota. At the same time, he also said that the electric SUV Soltra will be made by Toyota in Japan and soon Subaru will make its car available in its main market America as well.

Electric SUV Soltra is likely to go on sale from the middle of next year. Initially it will be sold in the US, Canada, Europe, China and Japan. It will be sold alongside Toyota’s bz4x. However, no information has been given by the company about its sale in India so far. In developing this SUV, Toyota offered electric vehicle technology while Subaru provided all wheel drive technology.

According to the Motor1.com website, two electric motors have been installed in this SUV. Each motor will get 80 kW of power. Along with this, a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery has been installed in it, which according to Japanese standards can be run for about 460 kilometers on a single charge. Its price has not yet been announced by the company. This SUV car will also be launched on November 17 in Los Angeles, USA.