Japanese breakfast on the composition of Sable’s expansive ambient soundtrack

Marks this week’s release sable, a beautiful indie title that looks like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mixed with a comic by Jean “Moebius” Giraud. However, it is not only the art of the game that is striking; The indie rock band Japanese Breakfast accompanies the entire experience with an exquisitely original soundtrack composed by leading lady Michelle Zuner.

Ahead of of sable Launched on Thursday and the official soundtrack released on Friday, I had the opportunity to talk to Zooner about composing the music for the game. You sound completely different than her other work, so I wanted to know what it was like to make music and where did she get her inspiration from. There was plenty to talk about, including glow worms, pop music, a huge Spotify playlist, and chrono cross song music.

Read on for the full conversation, which has been lightly edited for clarity.

ledge: How did you get involved with this project?

Michelle Zuner: I believe in 2017, one of the developers, Daniel Fineberg, reached out to me on Twitter in a DM. I had just released my second album, “Soft Sounds From Another Planet,” and to help promote it, I and this woman named Elaine Fath worked on developing a mini-RPG game called Goes japanese breakquest Which contained shorter versions of all the songs on the album.

Danielle and Greg [Kythreotis]MILF Developers sable, really wanted to work with a musician who was outside the gaming world and could offer something new to the world they were creating. I think Danielle was a fan of Japanese breakfasts, and, seeing that I was interested in and enjoyed sports, I thought I’d be a good fit. I only saw GIFs of art at the time because that was really all. And I loved it and just knew I wanted to get involved right away.

what was the process of actually working sable? I’m curious about how you collaborated with the developers.

I don’t know if this is normal or not, but I think I was brought up a long time ago. I was just so excited to be a part of it. I had just finished my second album and I was looking for new projects, and so I started working on music long before I could see a lot of play. At the time, there was a big Word doc of what they were trying and what the different biomes were going to look like.

On tour, I was writing a lot with plugins on the computer, [thinking about] Judging by the description, what would the glowing worm cave look like. And then, in 2019, more sports and more narrative started coming together. I would watch videos from different regions and feel whether the music I had previously made fit better into the different sections, and so I continued to write.

“In 2020, I would say that I spent the majority of my lockdown playing the updated build of the game.”

In 2020, I would say that I spent most of my lockdown playing the updated build of the game. That’s when the real focused work started to happen; Playing the updated builds every week and figuring out where we can put music in ways that elevate certain sections, where to put songs, and how to integrate music with sound designer Martin Wallace .

Have the developers changed anything based on the music you made?

Yes, I think so. I wrote “Glider” long ago in the process, before the narrative really came out. I probably had 10 key words about what I knew [the developers] Going for it I was working to incorporate the song.

We all really knew already that we were going to have a major moment in the game where you leave the main area and it’s the theme that comes into play. When you leave your village, [the developers] Inspired by Jose Gonzalez’s creation red Dead Redemption; Having such a long moment gets you a song that has vocals that portray the mood and feel of what it’s like to leave your hometown.

I knew this was going to be a big moment, and I wanted to tackle that problem very quickly. I think some of the lyrical content and some of the structure of that song helped inform some of the play.

I even wrote the end theme before there was a cutscene at the end, and they were able to cut and edit it. And I think as they were coloring some world, they were able to listen to the music I sing and hopefully be inspired by that in some way.

how was composing for sable Aside from having a Japanese breakfast or writing your own music?

Super different in two major ways. One is that Japanese breakfast is essentially like a pop project. Pop music has a real structure with a repetitive chorus, and you’re constantly trying to make an earworm and hook one out as quickly as possible. Whereas in these ambient instruments [in Sable] In which you are traversing an open world, you really need them not to become grating. The huge ambient loop is a very new type of writing that I had to explore.

lyrically, [Sable] was very different. A lot of my work at Japanese Breakfast is very personal and rooted in specific details of my life, while sable Has nothing to do with me. I had to write songs that are very broad and universal and touch on whether it’s coming of age or being uncertain about your future. It was really fun to know that I don’t have to ditch my personal trauma to write compelling music; I can write these topics that can apply to anyone and they move in a unique way.

Do you think you will take any of what you have learned? sable On your next album?

Yes, absolutely. I think “better mask” [which you can hear part of in this trailer] Might be the best song I’ve ever written. I am most proud of my work on that song. I have become much more capable of arranging strings and piano for the first time. I’ve come a long way on this project as a producer, as the sole producer on the project, and I’ll definitely apply a lot of those lessons to Japanese breakfast.

I saw you had an amazing Spotify playlist with 150 songs of inspiration [note: it actually has 173 songs]. How did it come together and how did you use it when you were writing things?

I was quite new to ambient music and I really fell in love with it while working on this project. I started collecting a Spotify playlist to make sure that Greg and Daniel and Martin and I were chatting about what the vibe was going to be like and that there was nothing wrong with them and because I eventually felt like That I am contributing to their world. .

I have not been the creative director on the project. I am just a contributor. I think that [the playlist] It was a really great way to share my inspiration and talk to Greg and Daniel about what kind of music they were inspired by and thought through when creating these different spaces. [The playlist] It was a really fun thing to toss back and forth and use as a reference point.

What sports were you inspired by, if any?

The first video game I played as a kid made me realize that video games are a real art form, this game is called secret of the mind For SNES. This is an RPG game that I played with my father. I love the soundtrack of that game.

NS breath of the wild The soundtrack was a really important one. i really love chrono cross The soundtrack, and in particular they have variations of themes for Another World. I thought about them a lot when working on day and night variations for different biomes [in Sable]. and i like everything last dream Game, which has such incredible soundtracks.

I know Greg referred Majora’s Mask There’s a lot because Koji Kondo has this awesome, weird quality that we want to bring out for mask casters or certain areas of the game.

Do you think you’ll be working on more games in the future?

I hope this is a good resume to show my breadth as a musician. Hopefully another truly mesmerizing project like this will enter my life someday in the future.

What kind of project would be most interesting to you?

I do not know. sable It was such a perfect project for me to be a part of. It was a real pleasure and an honor to work on it.

It would be fun to work on a platformer that is less ambient and more obtrusive with a face-to-face theme. If I could do more songs like the song “Chum Liar” on the soundtrack, I think it would be a fun new area for me to flex into. and it’s very different from Sable.