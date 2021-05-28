Japanese-British popstar Rina Sawayama to make film debut with John Wick: Chapter 4

Jap-British pop celeb Rina Sawayama will come by her showing debut with Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4.

Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the current film throughout the franchise after participating on three earlier system — John Wick (2014), John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019).

Per Deadline, the primary system of Sawayama’s persona have been saved beneath wraps.

The pop well-known explicit particular person modified into born in Japan and raised in North London. She received proper right here to pop stardom from Cambridge Faculty the connect she studied politics, psychology and sociology.

Sawayama shared the attain on Twitter

(*4*)

my attribute film showing debut in John Wick 4 !!!!!! I’m so infected !!!!! 😭😭😭https://t.co/1Xujvup4WG pic.twitter.com/Xr2CzXUgxt

— RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) May maybe maybe properly furthermore unbiased 27, 2021

Sawayama funded her early monitor by proceeds from modelling, before signing a file deal.

After grabbing consideration with singles esteem ‘XS’, ‘Comme des Garcons’, and ‘Chosen Household‘, she launched her album Sawayama, which modified into a large hit.

John Wick: Chapter 4 might be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will govt assemble alongside with Louise Rosner.

The film will begin manufacturing later this 12 months with capturing on verbalize in France, Germany and Japan.

(With inputs from Press Perception of India)