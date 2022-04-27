Japanese government program pushing migrants to abortion, activists claim



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Japanese government program is encouraging foreign workers to abort their children and punishing those who do not do so professionally.

Japan’s Technical Intern Training Program is a government initiative aimed at bringing migrant workers into the country and strengthening the country’s older workforce. In exchange for a cheap and reliable growth for the working population, the program provides opportunities for foreign participants to work and live. Workers claim that the program is abusive, and has reported abuse due to pregnancy from termination to termination.

“Most technical interns are of reproductive age […] However, the idea of ​​them getting pregnant while in Japan is often considered out of the question, “Masako Tanaka told the Japan Times. A professor studying reproductive rights at Tanaka Sophia University – the country’s leading Catholic college.

The Japanese government is planning huge sums of money for defense due to global tensions

Under normal circumstances, abortion is a complex issue in Japan. Electoral abortion is mostly illegal on paper, but in practice there are not many barriers to the procedure. The Eugene Protection Act of 1948 originally outlined the basic requirements for the procedure – abortion can only be performed on ineligible children and only when the woman’s health is at risk. The value of these discounts has been greatly reduced, now with economic hardship as a qualification and most of the documentation is no longer required.

Over the years abortion has become more common in Japan, but cultural attitudes remain mixed.

Due to the country’s strict and demanding immigration requirements, most non-Japanese are legal residents without citizenship. Ethnic and racial minorities may find it difficult to integrate into Japan, which conflicts with the country’s values ​​and expectations. Non-citizens also have limited legal recourse in the country, both on paper and in practice.

An entire industry has developed around hiring cheap workers from abroad and working them in bad conditions in Japan. These types of private labor providers quickly move around through workers.

Many participants in the technical internship training program – a government initiative – come from poor Asian countries, including Vietnam and the Philippines. Japan also attracts candidates from Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia and many more. In 2019, the program proudly employs 308,489 participants for a maximum of five years in low-wage jobs scattered across the country.

China Hundreds of thousands of women are being forced into birth control – even compulsory Abortion – Mainly as part of the government’s campaign to reduce birth rates Muslim Uyghurs and other minority groups were first reported in 2020, according to intelligence.

The Uyghurs are being subjected to brutal and coercive family planning policies – including forced sterilization and abortion and the installation of intra-uterine devices – indicating the Chinese Communist Party’s intention to significantly reduce the Uyghur population if not eliminated.

Although independent women have talked about forced birth control before, the practice is far more widespread and systematic than previously known, according to a recent Associated Press investigation based on official statistics, state documents and interviews with 30 former detainees, family members and one former trainer.

A report by the Heritage Foundation states, “Uyghur mothers are forced to delay late-term abortions – even infanticide, for failing to comply with CCP’s arbitrary birth-span requirements.” According to Chinese official documents, At least 80% of Uyghur women intend to undergo compulsory sterilization or compulsory IUD placement. “